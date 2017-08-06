Home > Gist >

Centre records 66 sexual assault cases in Niger

In Niger Centre records 66 sexual assault cases

‎Umoh said that the matter was being investigated, adding that the suspect would be arraigned “as soon as investigation is completed."

  • Published:
play

Sexual Assault Police arraign man for allegedly raping 9-year-old hawker
Psycho! Man sentenced to death by hanging for raping 3-yr-old stepdaughter
Sexual Harassment Who is going to stop it?
Men's Roundtable Rape of minors: Who will save our vulnerable children?
Sons Of Dogs Lagos police vow to arrest men who raped teenager to death
Morning Teaser 'Sexual Harassment: My boss raped me in his office'
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Let's talk about rape and sexual assault
Untimely Death 14-yr-old student raped to death in Lagos
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), Minna says it has recorded 66 cases of sexual abuse against children and teenagers in Niger, in the last six months.

Dr. Ekaete Umoh, its Medical Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna that the victims were boys and girls aged between 12 and 15.

The officer said, however, that families of victims had often hindered the prosecution of offenders.

“Families of victims have often stood on the path of prosecution officials. In some cases, they refuse to appear. When they choose to appear, they withhold information that is crucial to nailing the perpetrators,” she said.

According to Umoh, many parents or guardians of victims usually prefer to settle out of court, instead of allowing justice to take its full course.

She said that the cases involved the rape of young girls and forceful anal sex on young boys.

In one of the most recent cases, a man in his mid 40s, who is married to two wives with seven children, had anal sexual intercourse with four boys, paying N100 to each of them after every encounter.

“He has confessed to penetrating three of the children three times, while one suffered four penetrations.

‎“So far, both the suspect and the victims have been screened‎ for sexually transmitted disease,” she said.

‎Umoh said that the matter was being investigated, adding that the suspect would be arraigned “as soon as investigation is completed”.

She said that the guardians of the assaulted children have been invited for interrogation and counseling, while the children are being counseled against the danger inherent in anal sex.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Red Alert MMM stages comeback, lure Nigerians with weekly promosbullet
2 Sexual Harassment Who is going to stop it?bullet
3 Yahoo Plus 'We make girls run mad, useless after using them for...bullet

Gist

Kidnap
Kidnap Varsity don says nobody can kidnap traditional ruler who performs normal rituals
null
In Osun 28-yr-old man docked for alleged unlawful possession of 22 goats
What should be done to stop from raping minors?
Sexual Assault Police arraign man for allegedly raping 9-year-old hawker
Court Gavel
End Of The Road Fake traditional ruler brought before Lagos court over alleged impersonation