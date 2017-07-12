Home > Gist >

Bash Ali Jnr :  Man beats co-tenant to pulp, gets N100, 000 bail

A 31-year-old, David Udeme, who allegedly beat a co-tenant, Nwoke Okebe, to a pulp, on Wednesday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Udeme, a resident of Godo Lane, Ajegunle, Apapa, is standing trial on a two-count charge of threatening violence and assault.

The accused, however, pleaded innocence of the offences.

But the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, insisted that the accused committed the offences on June 11 at their tenement building.

Kokoye said the accused assaulted Okebe by beating him to a pulp and also threatened to stab him with a broken bottle.

According to him, a fight had broken out between them following complaints that Okebe was rude to the accused.

“Efforts by other tenants to settle the misunderstanding failed; the complainant reported the case to the police which led to the arrest of Udeme.”

The offences contravened Sections 56 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 172 prescribes a three-year jail term for assault occasioning harm, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Magistrate, Mr M.A. Abolarinwa, granted the accused a bail of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until July 20 for mention.

