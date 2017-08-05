3 die in highway accident in Ogun

Three persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a commercial motorcyclist and a truck at Alagbon area on the Owode -Idiroko road in Ogun on Saturday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun, confirmed the incident.

Akinbiyi stated that the accident happened when the motorcyclist carrying six persons was trying to avoid running into a broken down truck on the road.

He said the motorcyclist lost control in the process and he and the passengers fell on the highway.

A truck driving behind them, however, ran over them.

According to him, one female and two males died died instantly while the remaining three were critically injured.

The TRACE spokesman said the three injured persons had been taken to King Cross hospital at Owode in Ipokia Local Government Area while the corpses of the deceased were deposited in the morgue at the State Hospital, Ota.