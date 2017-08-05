Home > Gist >

3 die in highway accident in Ogun

In Ogun 3 die in highway accident

Akinbiyi stated that the accident happened when the motorcyclist carrying six persons was trying to avoid running into a broken down truck on the road.

  • Published:
Auto crash in Abeokuta play

Auto crash in Abeokuta

(premiumtimes)

Oh, Death! Young female barrister burnt to death in Kogi accident [Photos]
Cry Of A Widow Wife cries for justice after motorist killed husband
Apeh Peterhot How blogger 'defrauded' UK-based activist of N2.2m
What Is Life? Bride-to-be, Fiance die in fatal auto crash
Dagrin How rapper's death led to the creation of NET newspaper
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Angela to take her problems to God
Sad End Corps member killed by robbers while returning from nightclub
Gone Too Soon 22-yr-old former beauty queen dies after brief illness
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three persons were confirmed dead in an accident involving a  commercial motorcyclist  and a truck at Alagbon area on the  Owode -Idiroko road in Ogun on Saturday.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the  Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in Ogun,  confirmed the incident.

Akinbiyi stated that the accident happened when the  motorcyclist carrying six persons was trying to avoid running into a broken down truck on  the road.

He said the motorcyclist lost control in the process and  he and the passengers fell  on the highway.

A truck driving behind them, however,  ran over them.

According to him, one female and two males died  died instantly while the remaining three were  critically injured.

The TRACE spokesman said  the three injured persons had been taken to King Cross hospital at Owode in Ipokia Local Government Area while the corpses of the deceased were deposited in the morgue at the State Hospital, Ota. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Red Alert MMM stages comeback, lure Nigerians with weekly promosbullet
2 Sexual Harassment Who is going to stop it?bullet
3 In Lagos 42 persons caught in the act of homosexuality arraigned in...bullet

Gist

Gunmen
In Osogbo Gunmen kill middle-age woman
A court of justice symbol
Fast Wealth Farmer bags 15 months imprisonment for stealing car
BMW power bike (Illustration)
Fast And Furious Auto mechanic in court over alleged theft of customer’s power bike
Court gavel.
In Osun Man, 32, docked over alleged fraud of N260, 000