Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Milkshake Recipe :  How to make this yummy chocolate peanut butter shake

Milkshake Recipe How to make this yummy chocolate peanut butter shake

This chocolate peanut butter shake, a blend of chocolate, ice cream and peanut butter is a perfect dessert option.

  • Published:
play Chocolate peanut butter shake drizzled with chocolate syrup (Whole and heavenly)

Coconut Cloud Cake You need to try this yummy treat for dessert
White Hot Chocolate How to make this yummy beverage
Garri With no packaging or publicity, this is still Nigerian's favourite
Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich Here's how you can introduce tasty fried chicken into your bowl of salad
DIY How to make your own chocolate cookie
Watermelon Loaf There's a new type of bread that looks and tastes just like watermelon
DIY How to bake your own chocolate cake
Banana Milo Milkshake Here's how to prepare this yummy beverage-fruit mixture
DIY How to make your own pancake at home
Nigerian Recipe How would you like a bowl of this peppered kpomo for appetiser?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The mere thought of milkshake thrills just about anyone.

This chocolate peanut butter shake, a blend of chocolate syrup, ice cream and peanut butter is a perfect dessert option on one of those nights you seek to enjoy a yummy treat.

play Chocolate peanut butter shake (A pumpkin and princess)

 

Ingredients

1. 2 cups vanilla ice cream

2. 1⁄2 cup chocolate syrup

3. 1⁄2 cup creamy peanut butter

4. 1⁄2 cup milk

5. whipped cream and chopped peanuts for garnishing

play Chocolate syrup, peanut butter and ice cream, ingredients for chocolate peanut butter shake (She wears many hats)

 

Preparation

1. Put peanut butter, ice cream, chocolate syrup and milk in a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Serve in a glass and top with some whipped cream.

3. Drizzle with organic peanut butter.

4. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts.

More

Bread Transformation Want to make your stale loaf fresh again? Try this
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 #Pulse36 Day 4 Benin city has plenty royalty, but no chill at all!bullet
2 #Pulse36 Day 3 In Idanre, there are 682 steps to Heavenbullet
3 #Pulse36 Day 9 Asaba Hospitality is a special kindbullet

Food, Drinks & Travel

Bread Transformation Want to make your stale loaf fresh again? Try this
Chocolate cake
DIY How to bake your own chocolate cake
Pulse Nigeria Travel 5 travel lessons every Nigerian traveller must know
Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich Here's how you can introduce tasty fried chicken into your bowl of salad