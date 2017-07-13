Milkshake Recipe :  How to make this yummy chocolate peanut butter shake

This chocolate peanut butter shake, a blend of chocolate, ice cream and peanut butter is a perfect dessert option.
This chocolate peanut butter shake, a blend of chocolate syrup, ice cream and peanut butter is a perfect dessert option on one of those nights you seek to enjoy a yummy treat.
1. 2 cups vanilla ice cream
2. 1⁄2 cup chocolate syrup
3. 1⁄2 cup creamy peanut butter
4. 1⁄2 cup milk
5. whipped cream and chopped peanuts for garnishing
1. Put peanut butter, ice cream, chocolate syrup and milk in a blender and blend until smooth.
2. Serve in a glass and top with some whipped cream.
3. Drizzle with organic peanut butter.
4. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts.