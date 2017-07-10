Home > Food, Drinks & Travel >

Beans Stir-Fry :  If you ever wanted to cook a really tasty beans without palm oil, here's how

Beans Stir-Fry If you ever wanted to cook a really tasty beans without palm oil, here's how

Although, beans and palm oil seem inseparable, but guess what, it's not and here's how you can make it.

Actually, there's no way you can talk about beans without the mention of palm oil.

Either you choose to make it as jollof beans that most Nigerians prepare at home or Ewa agoyin that most people would rather buy from a food vendor instead of homemade. Beans never goes without it's palm oil. I mean, at the mention of Beans, palm oil must surface. They are like 5 and 6, or how do people describe close pals when using figures?

play (Sisi Yemmie)

 

Anyway, this stir fry beans recipe (watch video) decides to put asunder what to Nigerians have joined together. With little or no stress, little groundnut oil, pepper mix and the beans itself, this tasty and delicious style of beans will have you craving for beans more often than you can imagine.

Ingredients

1. Beans

2. Onion

3. Scotch bonnet pepper (Ata Rodo)

4. Bell pepper (Tatashe)

5. Tomatoes

6. Green pepper

7. Groundnut oil

8. Salt

9. Seasoning cubes

Preparation

1. Select debris away from the beans and wash.

2. Pour the beans into a big pot. Add some onion and boil till the beans soften.

play Pour the beans in a pot, add onion and boil till it gets soft (Sisi Yemmie)

 

3. When the beans are well cooked, drain the water and set it aside.

4. Put the tomatoes, scotch bonnet pepper, bell pepper and onion in a blender and blender. make sure you don't blend too smooth.

5. Add some groundnut oil into a pot, pour in chopped onion and green pepper. Fry for about 2 minutes.

play Add the chopped onion and green pepper into the oil and fry for about 2 minutes (Sisi Yemmie)

 

6. Add the grounded pepper to the content in the pot. Add salt to taste and seasoning cubes. Stir and leave it to fry for about 5-7 minutes.

play Pour in the blended pepper, add your seasonings and fry for about 5 minutes (Sisi Yemmie)

 

7. Pour the cooked beans into the mixture and stir fry for about 5 minutes.

play Stir in the beans and cook for 5 minutes (Sisi Yemmie)

 

Ulala! Our beans is ready.

