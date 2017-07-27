Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

Outfit of the day is co-ord in the fiercest way in chic separates that works for an effortlessly stylish look.

Style inspiration is taken off Seyi Famuyiwa, the fashion enthusiast and blogger chose a matching set featuring a exaggerated tie crop top with cap sleeves over high waisted culottes giving her a flattering dense fit to the bottoms.

Seyi Famuyiwa play

Seyi Famuyiwa

(In Fashion I Trust)

 

She chose the look with gold gladiator blocked heels with the strap details giving a statement to the chic playful look. She chose a gold choker and wrist watch as accessories wearing soft makeup look with tousled updo giving the look a unique edge.

ALSO READ: Funke Adepoju shows off chic layering, vibrant hues for Capsule Collection

Seyi Famuyiwa play

Seyi Famuyiwa does a co-ord in tie crop top over culottes

(In Fashion I Trust)

 

Are you loving her bold take on the co-ord? For more of her looks as inspiration, follow on Instagram @infashionitrust.

