Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is co-ord in the fiercest way in chic separates that works for an effortlessly stylish look.

Style inspiration is taken off Seyi Famuyiwa, the fashion enthusiast and blogger chose a matching set featuring a exaggerated tie crop top with cap sleeves over high waisted culottes giving her a flattering dense fit to the bottoms.

She chose the look with gold gladiator blocked heels with the strap details giving a statement to the chic playful look. She chose a gold choker and wrist watch as accessories wearing soft makeup look with tousled updo giving the look a unique edge.

