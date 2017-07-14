Home > Fashion >

Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Pulse Style's daily fashion inspiration where fashion enthusiasts/ fashion loving individual styles are broken down to serve as a style pointer for everyday wear and more...

  • Published:
Outfit of the day is effortlessly chic with exaggerated details featuring lots of bright blue and white.

Style inspiration is taken off Monica Awe-Etuk, the style influencer and enthusiast chose a wrap top with exaggerated bubble sleeves in white and blue stripes. She paired the look with white slim fit denim that flatters her shape.

Monica Awe-Etuk

Monica Awe-Etuk

(Awed By Moni)

 

She styles the vibrant look with  a bow detailed satin bag and bow detailed pumps giving an effortless burst of colour.

She chose soft natural makeup look paired with matte red lips working her hair in a slick centre part that cups her face without any fuss. She show knows how to make statement with exaggerated details.

Monica Awe-Etuk

Monica Awe-Etuk

(Awed By Moni)

 

For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @awedbymoni.

