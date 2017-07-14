Pulse Style :  Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day is effortlessly chic with exaggerated details featuring lots of bright blue and white.

Style inspiration is taken off Monica Awe-Etuk, the style influencer and enthusiast chose a wrap top with exaggerated bubble sleeves in white and blue stripes. She paired the look with white slim fit denim that flatters her shape.

She styles the vibrant look with a bow detailed satin bag and bow detailed pumps giving an effortless burst of colour.

She chose soft natural makeup look paired with matte red lips working her hair in a slick centre part that cups her face without any fuss. She show knows how to make statement with exaggerated details.

For more of her looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @awedbymoni.