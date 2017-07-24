Idma-Nof :  Womenswear brand does timeless details for A/W '17 Collection

Idma-Nof gives an exclusive peek at latest Autumn/Winter '17collection tagged 'Tomorrow Calls'.

Inspired by daily commute by students in Lagos, the fast rising womenswear brand shows off intricate details on pieces for Autumn/Winter'17 that comes after their debut S/S17 '5 EYES' Collection .

Known for her artsy details, the fashion brand stays true to her love for "bold aesthetics" "originality," and exciting "craftsmanship" which comes to the fore in the new collection.

Think exaggerated padded jackets, check shirts with graphic and sash details, 'pleather' pants, cape detailed dresses featuring standout graphics amongst other bold androgynous pieces presented in the collection.

"Inspired by the daily commute of students in Lagos metropolis, the collection sets education as its central theme" the brand's creative director Mfon Ogbonna shares about the inspiration for the collection.

"Looking at it (student's daily commute) as a journey to tomorrow's dreams and aspirations" she says.

About the collection she dished; "With bold graphics and diverse textures it speaks to the unpredicatability of the journey while capturing the energy and relentless spirit of her muse".

Taking the role of her muse she eulogized the journey; "There's a bridge and there's a river that I still must cross. As I'm going on my journey.

There's a road I have to follow, a place I have to go. Well no-one told me just how to get there. But when I get there I'll know".

Take a peek at the campaign in the gallery below.

Credits:

Photographer- Kosol Onwudinjor

Makeup - Adella

Hair- Bernard O

Models-

Beth Model Management

Catch 22 Model Management

Few Models

Graphics- Laura Knoops

www.idmanof.com