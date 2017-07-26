The seventh edition of The Basement Gig held on July 21, 2017 at the Cielo Lounge, G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos, amidst so much exhilaration.

The monthly showcase of emerging Nigerian music acts - Yonda, Jinmi Abduls, D-O, Wavy The Creator, Hanu Jay & Twist Da Fireman lived up to billings as the artistes showed why they deserved a place on the lineup with their classy display of lyrical force and dexterity, on a night that hosted some of the best budding acts across various musical genre.

The Basement Gig which is an initiative of The Zone Agency was hosted by popular O.A. P Kemi Smallz, with guest appearance by TMXO who also provided music as the night proved to be a good one.

Zebra Stripes Networks and Cielo Lounge are proud sponsors of the free-for-all show that equally provides a platform for interaction, connectivity and all round pleasure.