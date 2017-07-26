Home > Events >

Yonda, Jinmi Abduls, D-O, Hanu Jay perform at The Basement Gig

The Basement Gig Dtunes, BOJ, Osaseven storm seventh edition of monthly music event

The Basement Gig held on Friday, July 21st 2017 at the Cielo Lounge on Oduduwa Way, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The seventh edition of The Basement Gig held on July 21, 2017 at the Cielo Lounge, G.R.A Ikeja, Lagos, amidst so much exhilaration.

The monthly showcase of emerging Nigerian music acts - Yonda, Jinmi Abduls, D-O, Wavy The Creator, Hanu Jay & Twist Da Fireman lived up to billings as the artistes showed why they deserved a place on the lineup with their classy display of lyrical force and dexterity, on a night that hosted some of the best budding acts across various musical genre.

Yonda during his performance play

Yonda during his performance at 7th edition of The Basement gig

(The Zone Agency)

 

The Basement Gig which is an initiative of The Zone Agency was hosted by popular O.A. P Kemi Smallz, with guest appearance by TMXO who also provided music as the night proved to be a good one.

Zebra Stripes Networks and Cielo Lounge are proud sponsors of the free-for-all show that equally provides a platform for interaction, connectivity and all round pleasure.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

