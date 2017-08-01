Don't Drop The Mic to hold 2nd Year Anniversary this July

The show kicked off with a hand picked team of extremely talented artists creating songs using suggestions provided by the audience.
Mara Models Agency: Yetunde Ayeni Babaeko, George Eze, Obaye Ekenimoh motivate models at its official unveiling
"Don't Drop The Mic": Guests witnessed live rap battles, lots to eat & drink at urban variety show's 2nd anniversary
New Media Conference 2017: Chude Jideonwo, Ms Olajumoke Okikiolu, Larry Madowo others speak at 3rd edition
The oxymoron of Kenny Blaq: Seyi Law, EmmaOhMaGod, 9ice, Adekunle Gold others perform at comedy show
"Banana Island Ghost": Biola Alabi, Saheed Balogun, Ali Nuhu, Chigul attend casino night themed premiere
The event held at the Nouveau Center, 12 Babatunde Jose rd, Off Adetokunbo ademola St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
The DDTM show kicked off with a hand picked team of extremely talented artists creating songs and spitting bars on the spot using suggestions provided by the audience.
The 2nd anniversary celebration was indeed an immense spectacle with a lineup that boasts of some of the best artists Nigeria has to offer.
There was also an after party inside the hall's compound with lots to eat and drink while guests networked and were treated to amazing rap battles by the talented rappers min attendance.