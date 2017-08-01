Home > Events >

Don't Drop The Mic to hold 2nd Year Anniversary this July

"Don't Drop The Mic" Guests witnessed live rap battles, lots to eat & drink at urban variety show's 2nd anniversary

Image

"The Lemon Curd" Catch Famous Bobson, Idris King, Oma Mahmud & more at music festival in August
Bantu 13-piece band to hold "Agberos International" album release party
The Basement Gig Dtunes, BOJ, Osaseven storm seventh edition of monthly music event
“Eargasm” 2Baba, Bongos Ikwue, Waje to perform at IDP charity concert in Abuja
Mr Eazi Artiste performs alongside Lil Kesh, Mayorkun at Fela's Afrika shrine
Pencil D Comedian Skuki, Ushbebe, May D, Solid Star thrill guests at "Pencil Unbroken 2"
Organizers celebrate 2nd anniversary of highly successful show, Don't Drop The Mic (DDTM) amidst much fanfare.

play Tee Mac battling with Maximilla during the Don't Drop The Mic 2nd anniversary contest final (Pulse)

The event held at the Nouveau Center, 12 Babatunde Jose rd, Off Adetokunbo ademola St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

play Guests cheering the contestants up during the Don't Drop The Mic contest (Pulse)

The DDTM show kicked off with a hand picked team of extremely talented artists creating songs and spitting bars on the spot using suggestions provided by the audience.

play An acapella rap battle at the Don't Drop The Mic 2nd anniversary after party (Pulse)

The 2nd anniversary celebration was indeed an immense spectacle with a lineup that boasts of some of the best artists Nigeria has to offer.

Guests at the Don't Drop The Mic 2nd anniversary after party play

Guests at the Don't Drop The Mic 2nd anniversary after party

 

There was also an after party inside the hall's compound with lots to eat and drink while guests networked and were treated to amazing rap battles by the talented rappers min attendance.

