Don't Drop The Mic to hold 2nd Year Anniversary this July

Organizers celebrate 2nd anniversary of highly successful show, Don't Drop The Mic (DDTM) amidst much fanfare.

The event held at the Nouveau Center, 12 Babatunde Jose rd, Off Adetokunbo ademola St, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

The DDTM show kicked off with a hand picked team of extremely talented artists creating songs and spitting bars on the spot using suggestions provided by the audience.

The 2nd anniversary celebration was indeed an immense spectacle with a lineup that boasts of some of the best artists Nigeria has to offer.

There was also an after party inside the hall's compound with lots to eat and drink while guests networked and were treated to amazing rap battles by the talented rappers min attendance.