BANTU :  Afropolitan band holds album release party [photos]

BANTU has held the album release party for their new project “Agberos International.”

The event which held on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at The Waterside Ikoyi, had the band celebrate the release of the album by performing an inclusive live set for all their fans & supporters.

The band played hits such as ‘Lagos Barbie’, ‘Afropunk’, ‘Ma ko bami’, and others to a packed house who cheered and danced the evening away.

Released in July, “Agberos International” represents a win for BANTU. In Lagos, they are popularly known for the popular monthly open-air concert Afropolitan Vibes, where the band performs live music from the new project. That’s why new album “Agberos International” is more familiar to the Lagos live music crowd. Songs like Afropunk and ‘Lagos Barbie’ are already fan favorites.