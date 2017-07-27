After hundreds of hours in the studio, the new Bantu album, "Agberos International" is finally out!

The album release party which is free for all will take place on Sunday, 6th of August, 2017.

To celebrate the album release, the 13-piece band will be performing an inclusive live set for all their fans & supporters.

Date: Sunday 6th August

Venue: The Waterside Ikoyi, Westwood Hotel, 22 Awolowo Road, Lagos.

Time: 5pm.

This event is completely FREE!!!

More info on: www.bantucrew.com