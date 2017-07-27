To celebrate the album release, the 13-piece band will be performing an inclusive live set for all their fans & supporters.
The album release party which is free for all will take place on Sunday, 6th of August, 2017.
Date: Sunday 6th August
Venue: The Waterside Ikoyi, Westwood Hotel, 22 Awolowo Road, Lagos.
Time: 5pm.
This event is completely FREE!!!
More info on: www.bantucrew.com