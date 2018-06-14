Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Who will be performing at the World Cup 2018 opening ceremony

World Cup 2018 Who and who will be performing at opening ceremony?

The 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup kicks is about to kick off and here are all the announced performers at the opening ceremony.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play The 2018 World Cup opening ceremony will be headlined by Robbie Williams (CastingCalls)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The 2018 World Cup in Russia kicks off today, June 14,2018 and traditionally, the opening ceremony is the curtain raiser that glamorously ushers in the football festival.

Ahead of the opening ceremony which is scheduled to hold on Thursday afternoon, 30minutes before the first game between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, we take a look at artistes who will be performing at the event.

The ceremony will take place at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, the largest stadium in the country with a seating capacity of 80,000, which is also where the final of the tournament will be held.

ALSO READ: The Ultimate World Cup 2018 Playlist

British Pop icon, Robbie Williams will headline performances at the opening ceremony of the 2018 World cup, the singer will be taking to the centre of the field alongside Russian soprano, Aida Garifullina, who won the 2013 Operalia competition.

There will also be performances by the legendary Spanish Tenor and Opera Icon Placido Domingo followed up by his fellow opera singer and Peruvian Tenor, Juan Diego Florez.

Russia will also have representatives in Pianist Denis Matsuev, global opera stars Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eivazov, Ildar Abdrazakov, and Albina Shagimuratova all performing at the ceremony. 

It is however uncertain if the official World Cup song, Live It Up composed by Will SmithNicky Jam and Kosovar Albanian singer Era Istrefi will be on showcase, as it is more likely that they will only be performing at the closing ceremony.

Around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolinists will also be performing in an opening extravaganza that will pay homage to all things Russian.

It will be recalled that the 2014 World Cup opening ceremony in Brazil was headlined by Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has predicted the Super Eagles of Nigeria to progress from Group D to the second round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Olamide x Phyno - Road 2 Russia (Dem Go Hear Am)bullet
2 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian...bullet
3 Ras Kimono The life and times of the great Reggae iconbullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 The ultimate Super Eagles playlist for the football competition
2018 FIFA World Cup 5 things to know about Russia 2018
Sports There are just 8 countries with a legit shot to win the World Cup
World Cup 2018 Meet the young Nigerians who sold the Super Eagles jersey to the world
Photo Of The Day Banky W, Adesua rocking Super Eagles jersey at the Wembley
2018 FIFA World Cup Gernot Rohr bans goat meat, pepper soup for Super Eagles
Sports Nigeria tipped for Semi-Finals by English psychic pig, Mystic Marcus
2018 FIFA World Cup Morocco squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players
2018 FIFA World Cup Nigeria squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

Music

Classics 20 essential contemporary Nigerian albums you should listen to
New Music Eugy x Wizkid - 'Soco' (Remix)
Yemi Alade Singer says she released 10 other songs before 'Johnny' became a hit.
Find out how Davido's hit single 'Assurance' was made
Davido Producer of hit single, 'Assurance' speaks on working with pop star