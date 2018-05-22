Will Smith to perform official anthem at World Cup 2018

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Actor and rapper, Will Smith has been chosen to perform the official song at the 2018 World Cup.

play Will Smith makes a music return as he is billed to perform the official anthem at the World Cup 2018 (Den of Geek)
Will Smith alongside Nicky Jam and Kosovo singer Era Istrefi have been selected to perform the official song of the 2018 World Cup.

In a statement made public by Billboard, it was revealed that after a careful selection process, the trio of American rapper/actor Will Smith who makes a return to music, Colombia-based reggaeton artist Nicky Jam and Kosovo singer Era Istrefi, were the pick to perform this years' official 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia song, that will be produced by US producer, Diplo.

play Will Smith, Era Istrefi and Nicky Jam have been selected to perform the official anthem of the World Cup 2018 (Guardian)

 

Even though, the World cup has a number of songs associated with it, the official anthem stands out as it is usually performed either at the opening or closing ceremony of the football event and televised live to an estimated audience of 2 billion people.

Past anthems include Shakira's 'Waka Waka' at the 2010 World Cup and Pitbull alongside Jennifer Lopez's We are one (Ole Ola) at the 2014 edition.

The song will be released this Friday, May 25 with the World Cup billed to take place from June 14 to July 15 2018.

