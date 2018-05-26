Watch Wizkid perform at Afro Republik at O2 Arena in London

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Watch Wizkid alongside Eugy, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Yxng Bane, Mr Eazi, Tekno and Not3s perform at Afro Republik.

  Published:
Wizkid will be headlining the Afro Republik fest today, Saturday, May 26, 2018 at The O2 Arena in London.

The sold out event which has Eugy, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Yxng Bane, Mr Eazi, Tekno and Not3s on the bill will start 6pm Nigerian time.

You can watch the live stream in the video above.

On Friday, September 29, 2017, performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The concert was sold out two days before the event.

The show was broadcast live on his official Facebook page, with great reactions from the crowd during the set. Songs such as ‘Jaiye jaiye’, ‘Ojuelegba’, and ‘Come closer’ moved the hall which was filled with over 5000 guests featuring an array of different races.

