Home > Entertainment > Music >

Twitter reacts to MURIC's seven day ultimatum to Falz

Falz Twitter reacts to MURIC's 7-day ultimatum to his 'This is Nigeria' video

'This is Nigeria's video by Falz has drawn reaction from the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) who have issued him a seven day 'take down or face legal actions' ultimatum.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Nigerian Twitter has come to the defense of Falz in the wake of Muric's ultimatum (Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Falz was issued a seven day ultimatum by a religious body, MURIC for his 'This is Nigeria' video.

The video which went viral since it was released over a week ago, sees the rapper attempting to capture the state of happenings in the country.

From the opening scenes that shows a bike popularly referred to as Okada riding in the background, a very popular feature on Nigerian roads, to youths fighting in one corner.

The plot however thickens as a man dressed in traditional Fulani attire, a tribe in Northern Nigeria, is seen with a machete to the head of another man.

The video then progresses to young girls in Hijab (head covering) supposedly depicting the Chibok girls, a group of 276 female students who were abducted from their school in 2014 doing the trending Shaku Shaku dance moves to other topical scenes.

play Behind the scene images of Falz'z 'This is Nigeria' video (Geezy)

Falz has come under the lens of scrutiny as he has been accused of misrepresenting a situation that eats deeply in the nations fabric.

On Tuesday, June 5, the Muslim Rights Concern (Muric), a religious body released a statement accusing him of ethnic bias, ''the video manifests ethnic bias against Fulanis while it ignored the criminal activities of ethnic militia of the Middle Belt who have also massacred Fulanis and rustled their cattle in their thousands.

It is a hate video. This video has the potential of causing religious crisis of unprecedented dimension.

It is an assault on the self-dignity of every Muslim. It is freedom of expression gone haywire'', a part of the statement reads.

But with a court date presumably looming, Falz can look on the bright side as he has a legion of Nigerians on Twitter who have his back and ready to state his case.

ALSO READ: Falz; we have no plans to take down video

From those who added humor to their defense of Falz

 

 

 

To those who were really angry about the ultimatum

 

 

 

If like they say, the voice of the people is the voice of God, then Falz has the backing of majority on his side.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Falz Rapper's 'This is Nigeria' video took us 7 days to shoot, says...bullet
2 Falz 'We have no plans to take down the video' says manager's rep over...bullet
3 Burna Boy Singer's streaming numbers are going up thanks to Kanye Westbullet

Related Articles

Falz Rapper says he didn't anticipate such a huge reaction to 'This is Nigeria'
Falz 'We have no plans to take down the video' says manager's rep over religious body's ultimatum
MURIC Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to withdraw controversial video or face prosecution
Falz Is he the realest rapper out there?
Falz Rapper's 'This is Nigeria' video took us 7 days to shoot, says video director
#ForbesAfricaUnder30 Wizkid, Davido, Falz, Beverly Naya, make list
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 121: "Awesomely Beautiful" feat. Layo Ogunbanwo
Falz MURIC has one valid point regarding rapper's "This is Nigeria"
One Africa Music Fest London African stars deliver great performances at concert

Music

New Music Phyno - 'Nwa' feat. Wale
Album Review DJ Neptune lands a colourful mix of bangers on 'Greatness'
Samklef Artist releases tracklist for 'Cruise' Album
New Music Ycee - 'Juice' Remix feat. Joyner Lucas