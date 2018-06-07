Twitter reacts to MURIC's seven day ultimatum to Falz

news

Falz was issued a seven day ultimatum by a religious body, MURIC for his 'This is Nigeria' video.

The video which went viral since it was released over a week ago, sees the rapper attempting to capture the state of happenings in the country.

From the opening scenes that shows a bike popularly referred to as Okada riding in the background, a very popular feature on Nigerian roads, to youths fighting in one corner.

The plot however thickens as a man dressed in traditional Fulani attire, a tribe in Northern Nigeria, is seen with a machete to the head of another man.

The video then progresses to young girls in Hijab (head covering) supposedly depicting the Chibok girls, a group of 276 female students who were abducted from their school in 2014 doing the trending Shaku Shaku dance moves to other topical scenes.

Falz has come under the lens of scrutiny as he has been accused of misrepresenting a situation that eats deeply in the nations fabric.

On Tuesday, June 5, the Muslim Rights Concern (Muric), a religious body released a statement accusing him of ethnic bias, ''the video manifests ethnic bias against Fulanis while it ignored the criminal activities of ethnic militia of the Middle Belt who have also massacred Fulanis and rustled their cattle in their thousands.

It is a hate video. This video has the potential of causing religious crisis of unprecedented dimension.

It is an assault on the self-dignity of every Muslim. It is freedom of expression gone haywire'', a part of the statement reads.

But with a court date presumably looming, Falz can look on the bright side as he has a legion of Nigerians on Twitter who have his back and ready to state his case.

From those who added humor to their defense of Falz

To those who were really angry about the ultimatum

If like they say, the voice of the people is the voice of God, then Falz has the backing of majority on his side.