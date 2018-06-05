Home > Communities > Religion >

MURIC gives Falz 7 days to withdraw 'This is Nigeria' video

MURIC Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to withdraw controversial video or face prosecution

Describing it as a hate video, the Muslim group urges censor board and security agencies to clamp down on the viral video.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
MURIC gives Falz 7 days to withdraw 'This is Nigeria' video play

MURIC gives Falz 7 days to withdraw 'This is Nigeria' video

(Nigeria Herald)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has threatened to sue Falz to court if he refuses to withdraw the viral video, 'This is Nigeria' and apologises to Nigerian Muslims.

In the video, some girls wearing hijab are seen dancing “shaku shaku”

While explaining the reason he featured girls wearing hijab in his song, Folarin 'Falz' Falana says the girls are a representation of the abducted Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity.

However, MURIC disagrees with this position saying the girls in the video do not depict the situation of Chibok girls.

The Muslim group in a statement by its Director, Ishaq Akintola also condemns the portrayal of the Fulani tribe in the viral video, describing it as a hate video.

New Year: MURIC criticizes FG for recognizing public holiday play

MURIC President, Professor Ishaq Akintola

(dailypost)

Criticising the representation of “a character that dressed like a Fulani man, who suddenly abandoned his traditional guitar and beheaded a man” in the video, MURIC says the video could brew religious and ethnic crisis.

The group statement reads in part:

“MURIC rejects Falz’ explanation that the girls in hijab in his ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance symbolize the Chibok girls because nothing in the video indicates that the girls represent the Chibok girls.

“At least none of the Chibok girls have been seen dancing like a drunkard. They are always in pensive mood. Do they have any cause to be dancing? Are they happy?

“The video manifests ethnic bias against Fulanis while it ignored the criminal activities of ethnic militia of the Middle Belt who have also massacred Fulanis and rustled their cattle in their thousands.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Twitter reacts to Falz's 'This is Nigeria'

“It is a hate video. This video has the potential of causing religious crisis of unprecedented dimension.

“It is an assault on the self-dignity of every Muslim. It is freedom of expression gone haywire.

“We therefore demand its withdrawal and an apology to Nigerian Muslims within seven days or the authors and their agents will face legal action if they fail to comply.

“Only the scenes portraying police brutality and the money-swallowing snake in the video are near the truth.”

MURIC, therefore, calls on the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and security agencies to clamp down on the video

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kirk Franklin Gospel singer attacks pastor for demanding $54m to buy 4th...bullet
2 Homosexuality Anglican Church votes in favor of same-sex marriagebullet
3 For Christians Here is what you need to know before prayingbullet

Related Articles

Ramadan Day 14 Fast and make sure you don't go bankrupt!
Saved by Grace Jesus statue saves pedestrians from death in US
Ramadan Day 25 10 gains of fasting from traditions of the Prophet
Ramadan Day 21 Observe I'tikaf and don't get carried away!
Ramadan Day 24 Signs of the night of power
Ramadan Day 29 How not to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr
Ramadan Day 28 7 Sunah to observe before Eid prayer
Pulse Opinion Why 'Islamic scholars' are always in the news for the wrong reasons
Kirk Franklin Gospel singer attacks pastor for demanding $54m to buy 4th private jet
Burqa/Niqab Ban Muslim women's full-face veil and garment banned in Denmark

Religion

Muslims observing I'tikaf
Ramadan Day 20 5 extra prayers that'll get you busy during I'tikaf
Fight depression this week with these great 5 Bible verses
Get Inspired Fight depression this week with these 5 Bible verses
Nathaniel Bassey reveals date for 2018 Hallelujah Challenge!
2018 Hallelujah Challenge Nathaniel Bassey's online praise and worship session is back!
Muslims performing I'tikaf in a mosque
Ramadan Day 19 10 ways to maximise your I'tikaf