MURIC gives Falz 7 days to withdraw 'This is Nigeria' video

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has threatened to sue Falz to court if he refuses to withdraw the viral video, ' This is Nigeria' and apologises to Nigerian Muslims.

In the video, some girls wearing hijab are seen dancing “shaku shaku”

While explaining the reason he featured girls wearing hijab in his song, Folarin 'Falz' Falana says the girls are a representation of the abducted Chibok girls still in Boko Haram captivity.

However, MURIC disagrees with this position saying the girls in the video do not depict the situation of Chibok girls.

The Muslim group in a statement by its Director, Ishaq Akintola also condemns the portrayal of the Fulani tribe in the viral video, describing it as a hate video.

Criticising the representation of “a character that dressed like a Fulani man, who suddenly abandoned his traditional guitar and beheaded a man” in the video, MURIC says the video could brew religious and ethnic crisis.

The group statement reads in part:

“MURIC rejects Falz’ explanation that the girls in hijab in his ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance symbolize the Chibok girls because nothing in the video indicates that the girls represent the Chibok girls.

“At least none of the Chibok girls have been seen dancing like a drunkard. They are always in pensive mood. Do they have any cause to be dancing? Are they happy?

“The video manifests ethnic bias against Fulanis while it ignored the criminal activities of ethnic militia of the Middle Belt who have also massacred Fulanis and rustled their cattle in their thousands.

“It is a hate video. This video has the potential of causing religious crisis of unprecedented dimension.

“It is an assault on the self-dignity of every Muslim. It is freedom of expression gone haywire.

“We therefore demand its withdrawal and an apology to Nigerian Muslims within seven days or the authors and their agents will face legal action if they fail to comply.

“Only the scenes portraying police brutality and the money-swallowing snake in the video are near the truth.”

MURIC, therefore, calls on the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and security agencies to clamp down on the video