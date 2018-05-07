news

Tiwa Savage's visuals for ''Malo'' featuring Wizkid has hit the 20 Million mark, barely six months after its was released.

This achievement comes after going home with the Best Collaboration award at the recently concluded Headies.

The singer took to her Instagram page today, Monday, May 7, 2018 to thank her fans for this feat.

To put a bit of perspective to this, All Over which is also another hit record off her Sugarcane EP has 17Million views despite being out for 11 months.

This recent achievement brings to light the stellar run that the artist has had in recent times, becoming a force on the scene in what is perceived to be a male dominated industry.

The year 2018 is still young and we can predict that Tiwa Savage will continue her story of dominance.