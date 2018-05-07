Home > Entertainment > Music >

Tiwa Savage's 'Malo' with Wizkid hit 20Million YouTube views

Tiwa Savage's 'Malo' video has hit the 20 Million view mark on YouTube and she has her fans to thank for it.

play Tiwa Savage and Wizkid on the set of 'Malo' video (YouTube)
Tiwa Savage's visuals for ''Malo'' featuring Wizkid has hit the 20 Million mark, barely six months after its was released.

This achievement comes after going home with the Best Collaboration award at the recently concluded Headies.

The singer took to her Instagram page today, Monday, May 7, 2018 to thank her fans for this feat.

Thank you 20 Million times I love you all dearly #emo#77iP## #MALO@20milli

A post shared by Tiwa Savage (@tiwasavage) on

To put a bit of perspective to this, All Over which is also another hit record off her Sugarcane EP has 17Million views despite being out for 11 months.

play Tiwa Savage is arguably the most consistent female artist on the scene and she deserves the success coming along with her efforts (Kamdora)

This recent achievement brings to light the stellar run that the artist has had in recent times, becoming a force on the scene in what is perceived to be a male dominated industry.

play Tiwa Savage at the Headies where she bagged the award for Best collabo (Pulse)

 

The year 2018 is still young and we can predict that Tiwa Savage will continue her story of dominance.

