Tiwa Savage is wrapping up the year 2017 in a sweet way.

After giving us delicious singles like 'All Over' and 'Ma Lo' featuring Wizkid and Spellz, the first lady of Mavin Records drops the video for the title track of her Sugarcane EP.

The video was directed by JM Films.

Tiwa Savage who has had a hectic December 2017 revealed on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 that her luggage went missing at the Lagos airport .

This bit of news can't shake away the good year she has had.