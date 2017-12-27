Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Tiwa Savage :  Singer reveals how her luggage was stolen at Lagos airport

Tiwa Savage is furious over the way and manner activities are carried out at the Lagos airport because her luggage were stolen.

play
Tiwa Savage might not be one of the happiest people in town as she revealed how her luggage was stolen at the Lagos Airport.

The Pulse hottest female celebrity of 2017 made this known on her Instagram page on how she was robbed on the runway of the Airport in Lagos. The gist is that the private jet landed the international airport after 8 pm and was taxing t0 the Executive Hangar.

Another aircraft was about to take off so the jet was on hold and it was at that point that the robbers opened the cargo door and stole luggage belonging to her and Wizkid. This is not the first time this same issue has been brought up as Wizkid once revealed how he lost his luggage at the airport.

play

Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)

play

Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)

play

Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)

play

Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)

play

Tiwa Savage

(Instagram/TiwaSavage)

 

It has however been a good year for Tiwa Savage as she has done exceedingly well for herself career wise. She signed a deal with Jay-Z's Roc Nation making her the first woman from this part of the world to achieve that.

Tiwa Savage performing at the Wiz On The Beach concert.

Instagram/Pepsi_Naija

 

She released a number of songs which were hits including "All Over" which still receives massive airplay. In 2017, Tiwa Savage was able to put to bed the drama in her marriage and make things work with her husband, Tee Billz.

