Home > Entertainment > Music >

Small Doctor reveals that his mother inspired his hit song, Penalty

Small Doctor Singer opens up on how his mother inspired his hit single, 'Penalty'

Omo Iya Teacher, Small Doctor has revealed that his mother was the inspiration for his hit song, Penalty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Small Doctor credits his mum as the source of inspiration for his hit single, 'Penalty' (MusicinAfrica)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Small Doctor has shed some light on how he came about the hit single, Penalty, revealing that his mother gave him the idea for the song.

In an interview with Ebuka Uchendu on Rubbing Minds, the artist originally named Temitope Adekunle who was one of the break-out acts from last year with his hit single Penalty revealed that it was his mother who inspired the song during a phone conversation.

 

At the 2016 edition of the Headies Award, he had lost to Olamide in the Best Street Hop Artist category and after the ceremony, he received a call from his mother, ''Ah winner, winner, winner'', and while he tried to inform her that he had lost out, the mother told him, ''You better work hard, Ko ma lo gba penalty lo throw-in next year (Translated as So you don't play a penalty into a throw in).

ALSO READ: Small Doctor says he can't wait to marry

That line got him thinking and later became the intro of the song.

He went ahead to state during the interview that the song Penalty, which won him the award for the Best Street Hop at the 2018 Headies has changed his life, seeing him going to perform in over 15 countries.

Small Doctor talks about his hustle tale working as a bus conductor

play Small Doctor admits that Penalty is a success story that has changed his life (Naijakit)

Small Doctor also spent some time talking about his experience working as a bus conductor and Okada rider for over a decade, and we are willing to bet that it will leave you motivated!

The singer revealed that he shuttled almost half of Lagos State, even though he was getting airplay for his songs at the time in some areas, including Agege, but noted that he had to make ends meet, which he did as a transporter.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian dance...bullet
2 Billboard Music Awards 2018 Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran win big at...bullet
3 DNA Twin brothers talk on comparison with P-Square, signing for...bullet

Related Articles

Broke Shaming Nigerian music has a strained relationship with broke men
DJ Neptune Disc Jockey releases tracklist and art cover for debut album
Music Video Seriki featuring Reminisce - 'Sakamanje'
Headies 2018 The complete list of winners at 12th edition of music awards
Drug Abuse Codeine Diet and why Nigerian musicians should stop celebrating drugs
Headies 2018 Check out the top 5 super-stylish women that graced the red carpet
Headies 2018 Live blog of the 12th edition of the music ceremony
Small Doctor Singer's hustle tale will have you believing in your dreams again [Watch]

Music

Music Video Cardi B - Be careful
Kiss Daniel Singer changes his name to Kizz Daniel
New Video Djodje x Patoranking - Be mine
New Music Harrysong - Selense feat. Kizz Daniel, Reekado Banks