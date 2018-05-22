Small Doctor reveals that his mother inspired his hit song, Penalty

news

Small Doctor has shed some light on how he came about the hit single, Penalty, revealing that his mother gave him the idea for the song.

In an interview with Ebuka Uchendu on Rubbing Minds, the artist originally named Temitope Adekunle who was one of the break-out acts from last year with his hit single Penalty revealed that it was his mother who inspired the song during a phone conversation.

At the 2016 edition of the Headies Award, he had lost to Olamide in the Best Street Hop Artist category and after the ceremony, he received a call from his mother, ''Ah winner, winner, winner'', and while he tried to inform her that he had lost out, the mother told him, ''You better work hard, Ko ma lo gba penalty lo throw-in next year (Translated as So you don't play a penalty into a throw in).

That line got him thinking and later became the intro of the song.

He went ahead to state during the interview that the song Penalty, which won him the award for the Best Street Hop at the 2018 Headies has changed his life, seeing him going to perform in over 15 countries.

Small Doctor talks about his hustle tale working as a bus conductor

Small Doctor also spent some time talking about his experience working as a bus conductor and Okada rider for over a decade, and we are willing to bet that it will leave you motivated!

The singer revealed that he shuttled almost half of Lagos State, even though he was getting airplay for his songs at the time in some areas, including Agege, but noted that he had to make ends meet, which he did as a transporter.