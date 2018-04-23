Singer wants to perform at Coachella Festival next year

news

Adekunle Gold is set to release his sophomore album anytime soon, but the 'Ire' singer has his sight on a bigger goal and that is performing at the Coachella Festival next year.

The singer who had a successful 2017 and recently announced dates for the next leg of his World Tour has stated that his dream for next year is to be on the Coachella stage.

The Coachella festival is an annual music and arts festival held in California, United States and has grown into one of the most anticipated events every year.

Adekunle Gold who is working on his sophomore album, ''About 30'' released a tweet earlier today stating that he will like to perform on the stage next year.

The festival which usually features international superstars attracts over 250,000 attendees during the course of the 6 days event.

It will be recalled that this years festival which came to an end over the weekend featured the likes of Beyonce who delivered a stunning performance including reuniting her erstwhile group, Destiny's Child on stage. Artists like The Weeknd, Eminem and Migos also shared the Coachella stage.

But for Nigerians, the 2018 Coachella will be most remembered as the one that Wizkid failed to show up. The Superstar was unable to attend both legs of the event due to varying reasons and this has not gone down well with most of his fans.

With the rapid feat he has attained in the industry since his debut 'Gold' in 2016 ,and how he has been able to set up a vibrant band, 'The 79th Element', this may be a dream that could well become a reality soon.