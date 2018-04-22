Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Surreal photos from Coachella take you inside the most famous music festival on Earth

Coachella may be having its greatest year on record. Here are best photos from the annual arts-and-music festival.

Beyonce performs at Coachella 2018. play

Beyonce performs at Coachella 2018.

(Larry Busacca/Getty)
Coachella may be having its greatest year on record.

Fans are losing their minds over one jaw-dropping show after the next at the annual music-and-arts festival hosted in Indio, California.

Many on Twitter are even calling it "Beychella" after Beyoncé delivered not one but two headliner performances of a lifetime on consecutive Saturday nights.

Here's what you're missing at Coachella 2018:

Let's just jump right in: Beyoncé slayed Coachella better than any artist in history.

Let's just jump right in: Beyoncé slayed Coachella better than any artist in history.

(Larry Busacca/Getty)

Read more: Beyoncé's Coachella set was the most-viewed live performance on YouTube in the festival's history



Queen Bey brought out Destiny's Child, Solange, and Jay-Z for a truly inspired set.

Queen Bey brought out Destiny's Child, Solange, and Jay-Z for a truly inspired set.

(Larry Busacca/Getty)

Read more: Beyoncé and Solange fell onstage at Coachella and recovered like pros



It took no few than 100 backup performers, three months of rehearsals, and five costume changes. Critics and entertainers are calling it the GOAT Coachella show.

It took no few than 100 backup performers, three months of rehearsals, and five costume changes. Critics and entertainers are calling it the GOAT Coachella show.

(Larry Busacca/Getty)

Read more: Beyoncé gave what fans are calling the greatest show in history at Coachella — here's what happened



Coachella is a music-and-arts festival that packs tons of megastar artists into two weekends.

Coachella is a music-and-arts festival that packs tons of megastar artists into two weekends.

(Amy Harris/AP)


More than 700,000 festivalgoers are expected to descend on the desert stage this year.

More than 700,000 festivalgoers are expected to descend on the desert stage this year.

(Amy Harris/AP)

Source: San Diego Union Tribune



Maybe the second-coolest thing to happen at Coachella this year? It added a 40,000-square-foot food hall called the Indio Central Market that features 15 restaurants.

Maybe the second-coolest thing to happen at Coachella this year? It added a 40,000-square-foot food hall called the Indio Central Market that features 15 restaurants.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Lose yourself at Mom's Spaghetti, Eminem's pasta pop-up shop.

Lose yourself at Mom's Spaghetti, Eminem's pasta pop-up shop.

(Amy Harris/AP)


The festival even has its own record store, for people who still listen to those.

The festival even has its own record store, for people who still listen to those.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Festivalgoers could celebrate National Record Store Day on Saturday right in the pop-up vinyl shop.

Festivalgoers could celebrate National Record Store Day on Saturday right in the pop-up vinyl shop.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Beychella — we mean Coachella — is giving the internet all kinds of FOMO.

Beychella — we mean Coachella — is giving the internet all kinds of FOMO.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Danielle Haim of the band Haim, which also features her two sisters, rocked the show.

Danielle Haim of the band Haim, which also features her two sisters, rocked the show.

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)


MØ surprised fans by inviting Charli XCX to perform onstage.

MØ surprised fans by inviting Charli XCX to perform onstage.

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)


Børns put on a flashy performance with a custom stage as a backdrop.

Børns put on a flashy performance with a custom stage as a backdrop.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Tyler, the Creator, ran through cuts from his albums "Flower Boy," "Wolf," and more.

Tyler, the Creator, ran through cuts from his albums "Flower Boy," "Wolf," and more.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Jack Antonoff gave a fun, energetic set with his band Bleachers.

Jack Antonoff gave a fun, energetic set with his band Bleachers.

(Amy Harris/AP)


A very pregnant Cardi B celebrated her No. 1 album with her "Invasion of Privacy" collaborators G-Eazy, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, YG, and 21 Savage.

G-Eazy and Cardi B.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Jillian Hervey of the R&B duo Lion Babe performed alongside her producer partner Astro Raw.

Jillian Hervey of the R&B duo Lion Babe performed alongside her producer partner Astro Raw.

(Amy Harris/AP)


The Weeknd gave people something to talk about during his emotional set.

The Weeknd gave people something to talk about during his emotional set.

(Amy Harris/AP)


He choked up momentarily while singing "Call Out My Name," which is rumored to be about Selena Gomez. They broke up last year.

He choked up momentarily while singing "Call Out My Name," which is rumored to be about Selena Gomez. They broke up last year.

(Amy Harris/AP)


And St. Vincent brought rock back to Coachella.

And St. Vincent brought rock back to Coachella.

(Amy Harris/AP)


As usual, festivalgoers tore up the fashion scene .l;

As usual, festivalgoers tore up the fashion scene .l;

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)


... while keeping cool in 90-degree heat.

... while keeping cool in 90-degree heat.

(Presley Ann/Getty)


The fanny pack was resurrected.

The fanny pack was resurrected.

(Presley Ann/Getty)


Flower crowns — once a staple of Coachella culture — were surprisingly sparse.

Flower crowns — once a staple of Coachella culture — were surprisingly sparse.

(Presley Ann/Getty)


These Beyoncé fans wore "Beychella" jerseys before the word started trending on Twitter.

These Beyoncé fans wore "Beychella" jerseys before the word started trending on Twitter.

(Amy Harris/AP)


It's safe to say there are no bad days at Coachella, but this couple made it officially the best day with a festival wedding.

It's safe to say there are no bad days at Coachella, but this couple made it officially the best day with a festival wedding.

(Amy Harris/AP)


Dare we say the art installations at Coachella this year caught up to Burning Man's reputation?

Dare we say the art installations at Coachella this year caught up to Burning Man's reputation?

(Christopher Polk/Getty)


There was something magical around every corner.

There was something magical around every corner.

(Christopher Polk/Getty)


The Spectra art exhibit looked just as cool in daylight. The seven-story observation tower created by the British firm Newsubstance had windows in all colors of the rainbow.

The Spectra art exhibit looked just as cool in daylight. The seven-story observation tower created by the British firm Newsubstance had windows in all colors of the rainbow.

(Christopher Polk/Getty)


And there were amazing views from inside.

And there were amazing views from inside.

(Amy Harris/AP)


An installation called "Supernova" was a popular Instagram destination for festivalgoers.

An installation called "Supernova" was a popular Instagram destination for festivalgoers.

(Rich Fury/Getty)


Even the stage tents were stunning.

Even the stage tents were stunning.

(Rich Fury/Getty)


The immersive visual experience was surreal.

The immersive visual experience was surreal.

(Amy Harris/AP)


2018 could be a Coachella festival for the books.

2018 could be a Coachella festival for the books.

(Presley Ann/Getty)


We'll continue to update this post with new photos.

We'll continue to update this post with new photos.

(Amy Harris/AP)


