Surreal photos from Coachella take you inside the most famous music festival on Earth

Coachella may be having its greatest year on record.

Fans are losing their minds over one jaw-dropping show after the next at the annual music-and-arts festival hosted in Indio, California.

Many on Twitter are even calling it "Beychella" after Beyoncé delivered not one but two headliner performances of a lifetime on consecutive Saturday nights.

Here's what you're missing at Coachella 2018:

Let's just jump right in: Beyoncé slayed Coachella better than any artist in history.

Queen Bey brought out Destiny's Child, Solange, and Jay-Z for a truly inspired set.

It took no few than 100 backup performers, three months of rehearsals, and five costume changes. Critics and entertainers are calling it the GOAT Coachella show.

Coachella is a music-and-arts festival that packs tons of megastar artists into two weekends.

More than 700,000 festivalgoers are expected to descend on the desert stage this year.

Maybe the second-coolest thing to happen at Coachella this year? It added a 40,000-square-foot food hall called the Indio Central Market that features 15 restaurants.

Lose yourself at Mom's Spaghetti, Eminem's pasta pop-up shop.

The festival even has its own record store, for people who still listen to those.

Festivalgoers could celebrate National Record Store Day on Saturday right in the pop-up vinyl shop.

Beychella — we mean Coachella — is giving the internet all kinds of FOMO.

Danielle Haim of the band Haim, which also features her two sisters, rocked the show.

MØ surprised fans by inviting Charli XCX to perform onstage.

Børns put on a flashy performance with a custom stage as a backdrop.

Tyler, the Creator, ran through cuts from his albums "Flower Boy," "Wolf," and more.

Jack Antonoff gave a fun, energetic set with his band Bleachers.

A very pregnant Cardi B celebrated her No. 1 album with her "Invasion of Privacy" collaborators G-Eazy, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, YG, and 21 Savage.

Jillian Hervey of the R&B duo Lion Babe performed alongside her producer partner Astro Raw.

The Weeknd gave people something to talk about during his emotional set.

He choked up momentarily while singing "Call Out My Name," which is rumored to be about Selena Gomez. They broke up last year.

And St. Vincent brought rock back to Coachella.

As usual, festivalgoers tore up the fashion scene

... while keeping cool in 90-degree heat.

The fanny pack was resurrected.

Flower crowns — once a staple of Coachella culture — were surprisingly sparse.

These Beyoncé fans wore "Beychella" jerseys before the word started trending on Twitter.

It's safe to say there are no bad days at Coachella, but this couple made it officially the best day with a festival wedding.

Dare we say the art installations at Coachella this year caught up to Burning Man's reputation?

There was something magical around every corner.

The Spectra art exhibit looked just as cool in daylight. The seven-story observation tower created by the British firm Newsubstance had windows in all colors of the rainbow.

And there were amazing views from inside.

An installation called "Supernova" was a popular Instagram destination for festivalgoers.

Even the stage tents were stunning.

The immersive visual experience was surreal.

2018 could be a Coachella festival for the books.

We'll continue to update this post with new photos.