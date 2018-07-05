Organizers announce date for AFRIMMA 2018

news

The organizers of the African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA 2018) have announced the date for the 5th edition of the event.

In a statement released by the organizers, AFRIMMA 2018 will be holding on Sunday, October 7 in Dallas, Texas, United States.

''African music is writing a beautiful story and we are dedicated to keeping the history. The 5th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards and Music Festival (AFRIMMA 2018) is set to be another one for the history books.

Following the enormous success of AFRIMMA 2017 with artists like Fally Ipupa, Falz, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platinum, Composers Band, C4 Pedro, Ray Vanny, Stylz amongst others and we have resolved to give you a better show this year at the biggest African Music Awards in Diaspora.

Our African music stars have continued their exploits spectacularly and it is a thing of joy to see African music crossing boundaries despite inherent challenges.

Mark your calendars, October 7th, 2018 would see African stars descend on Dallas, Texas again as we celebrate the fifth edition of AFRIMMA Awards & Music Festival.

AFRIMMA 2018 is going to be the best experience ever with a full weekend of activities lined up including welcome party, fashion show, meet and greet sessions, red carpet, award ceremony, music festival, after party and lots more.''

The 2017 edition of the awards saw Davido winning the awards for Song of the year and Artist of the year, with Wizkid, Timaya and Nathaniel Bassey also among the winners

The categories and nominations for this years awards are yet to be released.