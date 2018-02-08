Orezi - 'Whine for daddy' ft Tekno

news

Orezi collaborates with Tekno on his first single of 2018 titled ‘Whine for Daddy’. The song comes after his 2017 hit songs, ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘Cooking Pot’.

Orezi describes 'Whine for Daddy' as a “Sugar Daddy jam” aimed at making people dance. According to him, “I was just trying to make a record that people can dance to, just whine and Daddy will take care of you.”

On collaborating with Tekno, Orezi says “I love Tekno and I love his music. We have always talked about making a record together and we just made it happen.”



Produced by Mystro, the song begins and ends with a pleasant harmonization between the two ‘Alhajis.’ The up-tempo song blends afrobeat and dancehall sounds while Tecno’s verse introduces Igbo highlife vibes that will make you ‘Whine for Daddy’.