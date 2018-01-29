Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ladysmith Black Mambazo wins Grammy with anniversary album

Grammy Awards 2018 South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo wins it for the 5th time

The ensemble took the Best World Music Album award for “Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Collection.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo play

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

(Press)
South African all-male choir Ladysmith Black Mambazo, have won the Grammys for the fifth time with an anniversary album.

Historic Album

Ladysmith Black Mambazo first came to worldwide attention when Paul Simon enlisted the group for his 1986 album “Graceland,” a landmark work of world music fusion which revived the folk icon’s career and won the most prestigious Grammy for Album of the Year.

“Shaka Zulu,” one of their major breakthrough projects came the following year. In 2017, the group decided to re-record the “Shaka Zulu” album in tribute to the group’s founder Joseph Shabalala, who has retired and handed control to his four sons.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo group leader Joseph Shabalala  with their third Grammy trophy for "Ilembe" in 2009 play

Ladysmith Black Mambazo group leader Joseph Shabalala  with their third Grammy trophy for "Ilembe" in 2009

(Mambazo.com)

 

The sons said that the latest album, with younger singers on the same tunes, was also meant to honor earlier members of the sprawling ensemble who have since died.

Shabalala, 76, was raised in the apartheid era on a white farm in KwaZulu-Natal province. He began singing after being inspired by dreams which eventually took on Christian themes.

As he retired from recording, Shabalala created a foundation to promote isicathamiya singing to children.

The Recording Academy, which administers the top prizes in US music, has long showered love on Ladysmith Black Mambazo, which has been nominated 19 times. The group was also nominated Sunday for Children’s Album but did not win.

