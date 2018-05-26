news

Rapper, Falz has jumped on Donald Glover's 'This is America', and calls his 'This is Nigeria'.

The music video which was released on Friday, May 25, 2018 sees Falz in an underground parking garage rapping about societal ills.

Other similarities to Donald Glover's video include him rapping shirtless and having kids dance behind him with violence in the background. The girls behind him represent the Chibok/Dapchi girls.

The song/video comes a few days before Democracy Day on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Throughout his career Falz has been vocal about the problems facing Nigeria.

Beyond music, he has made statements denouncing the glorification of Internet fraud in Nigerian music.

