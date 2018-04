news

Off his ''Am Sorry, Am Winning'' EP released earlier in the year, the winner of the 2017 edition of popular TV reality show, Big Brother Naija, Efe has shared the visuals for his single Babaloke.

The single which features the music taliban, Oritsefemi is a cry to God for help.

The video features cameo appearances from actor, Mr Ibu and comedian Mc Pashun, and it was directed by Avalon Okpe.