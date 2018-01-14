Davido and Cassper Nyovest have recorded a new song

Home > Entertainment > Music >

The song was recorded in Davido’s house, and it is produced by Fresh VDM, the man who is responsible for OBO’s smash hit record ‘FIA’.

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and Davido have recorded new music.

Nyovest is in Nigeria for the Soundcity MVP Awards festival, where he won the award for the Best Hip-Hop artist in Africa. He also gave a performance at the award ceremony. Davido was also successful at the event, picking up the trophies for the Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and African Artist of the year.

Cassper had to extend his stay in the country to make the collaboration happen.

 

Both artistes hooked up yesterday night and already have a song to show for it. According to sources, there are plans to shoot the video for the new record, with Nyovest describing it as a classic.

See video of Cassper at Davido’s house yesterday.

 

