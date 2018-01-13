Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido emerges biggest winner with 3 awards

Soundcity MVP 2018 Davido emerges biggest winner with 3 awards

Davido, who enjoyed a spectacular year in 2017, continued into 2018, by picking up the awards for Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and African Artist of the year.

Davido won three awards at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards. play

Davido won three awards at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards.

Davido was the biggest winner of the night at the 2018 Soundcity MVP Awards Festival. The DMW boss took home the trophies in three categories.

The event which held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, on January 12, 2017, was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The singer would come out thrice to accept his trophies and give speeches.

Maleek Berry followed closely with two awards for the Best Pop, and Best New Act. Wizkid got in on the honors, winning the Digital Artist of The Year, while South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest, won the Best Hip-Hop category.

There were also awards for Olamide, Runtown, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Young Jonn, Diamond Platnumz and D estruction Boyz.

There were also performances from numerous artists from around the continent including Cassper Nyovest, Emtee, Skales, 2face Idibia, Mayorkun, Yemi Alade and more.

Maleek Berry, who enjoyed a brilliant 2017, picks it up quickly in 2018 as he took home the trophies for the Best New Act, and Best Pop.
