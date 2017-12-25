Home > Entertainment > Music >

Bez fulfills promise to fans with a bright Xmas gig experience

The items on the menu was good music. Bez and his super talented band made sure the right courses were served.

Bez made good of his promise, made in time for Christmas, to give fans of his music the best concert experience at the 2017 Bez Live show held on Sunday, December 24, 2017, at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The singer who spoke to Pulse News during a media tour aimed at promoting the annual event assuredly told his followers to anticipate an exciting outing and that is exactly what he delivered on the evening. Performances from the likes of Phrance, Maka, Kaline, Aramide and Johnny Drille, set the right conditions for the gig which continued late into the night.

Kaline brought on a breath of soul in her performances on the evening. play Kaline brought on a breath of soul in her performances on the evening. (Pulse)

 

A playful Bez turned on the crowd who were earlier seated prior to his appearance on stage with acrobatic moves that have so far characterized his personality on stage. He made sure the rockfest was a true manifestation of what it was intended to be - a fanfare intended for the celebration of good music.

ALSO READ: The art of stage performance, PDA moment of kisses were the highlights of Bez' musical concert [Review]

Two female backup singers as well as an exceptional male guitarist were hardly what one will consider meagre as they proved just enough in number in respect to bringing out the magnificence in him.

He introduced the listeners to soulful yet energetic performances of 'Say' and 'Technically', tracks off his 2011 album "Super Sun", which happens to be his first. He exhibited a power of conversation that saw him talk about his mother who he credited as a strong supporter of his art.

His passionate speech about his mum shined the spotlight on an artiste who never takes family for granted. His appreciation note rightly acknowledged the efforts of his wife, Tito Idakula, the daughter of former Oyo State Governor, Rasheed Ladoja, who was quite instrumental in ensuring the success of the event.

Bez' mother was a subject of a speech of appreciation offered by the singer. play Bez' mother was a subject of a speech of appreciation offered by the singer. (Pulse)

ALSO READ: 5 Alternative music artistes who improved their craft in year 2017

Bez continued the magical moments with a solemn rendition of 'More you', a jam that saw him bare out his soul in admiration of a female. A stand-by guitarist made sure to interpret his words in a dedicated solo burst that had the show attendees screaming jointly in praise.

They couldn't say no to Bez' mentoring comments as he made to begin the next track, 'Super sun'. Before he commenced the song, he admonished the audience to push for their desires.

 

According to him, there is an ability to be successful in everyone and that was the theme of his preaching on the jam which saw an exceptional rap verse from one of his backup singers.

The synchronal flow of the guitars in harmony with the heavy drums and loud trumpet is perhaps another cause for admiration. This took the singer's performance to more amazing songs, 'There is a fire', 'You suppose know' and 'Baby'.

Here are some satisfied customers. play Guests at Bez Live 2017. (Pulse)

ALSO READ: Bez release video teaser for 'There's a fire' record

It was a perfect prelude to Christmas and the coming year which should see Bez drop an album in July 2018, based on a recent chat with Pulse.

The project, which will be his third since releasing "Super Sun" (2011) and the "Gbagyi Child" (2016), is going to be a winner according to the singer who confidently stated in the interview. He has created a unique product and it can only get better for Bez as he looks to sell his musical prowess to a much wider audience.

