7 Things you need to know about Wizkids debut album, Superstar

Here are 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album, 'Superstar', seven years after it was released.

play 7 Things to know on Wizkid's Superstar album released 7 years ago (Twitter/Wizkid)
Tuesday, June 12 2018 marked exactly 7 years Wizkid released his debut album, Superstar.

The album which had been originally scheduled for Valentine's day of 2011 was delayed and eventually got released on June 12, 2011 which is a significant date in Nigeria's calender, as it ties with the date of the Presidential elections supposedly won by MKO Abiola.

Under the stables of Banky W's Empire Mates Entertainment, Wizkid released the lead single of the 17 track project, Holla At You Boy in 2009, which kick-started the journey into him becoming a global icon.

 

As Nigerians across social media reminisce on how it all started for the Starboy, who now sells out concerts and headlines international events, here are seven things you need to know about the album, Superstar.

1. The album art was made by Osa Seven

 

Nigerian graffiti artist, Osa Okunkpolor, known on social media as Osa Seven is credited with designing the art for Wizkid's Superstar album.

The art cover was created to represent the lively and urban personality of a young Wizkid.

2. The Superstar album had 7 Producers

play Art cover for Wizkid's Superstar album (Hiphopsouth)

 

The 17 track project featured a total of seven producers who brought their individual skills and delivered the right vibe to the body of work.

The producers who worked on Superstar album are, E-Kelly, Masterkraft, Jay Sleek, Samklef, Shizzi, DJ Klem and Q beatz. Banky W and Veedee co-produced two of the songs.

3. The album had six breakout singles

play Wizkid broke grounds with his debut album, Superstar (Shazam)

 

Off the body of work, six songs were officially released as singles which helped build the hype before it was released and sustained it even after the entire project had been made available.

The six songs are Holla at your boy, Tease me, Don't dull, Love my baby, Pakurumo and Oluwa Loni, with accompanying videos.

4. The video for 'Holla At Your Boy' was directed by Patrick Ellis

play Wizkid in the video for 'Holla At Your Boy' (Gossiphubb)
 

Patrick Elis had been directing videos professionally since 2008, working on commercials and reality TV shows but it wasn't until he shot Wizkid's video for Holla At Your Boy, that he got his biggest break.

The video which features cameos from artistes like Skales, Banky W and Ice Prince was shot at Dowen College in Lekki.

5. The title is a result of his dream

play Wizkid named the album after what he wanted to become, Superstar (Naijaglee)
 

In an interview shortly after the release of the album, Wizkid said he always had the dream of becoming a Superstar and it was only apt that his debut offering in the industry was an affirmation of what he is out to achieve.

6. Superstar won him awards and recognition

play Wizkid picking up his Headies 2011 Next Rated Award (GQBuzz)

 

The Superstar album was nominated in the Album of the Year and Best R&B/Pop Album categories at Headies 2012, winning the Best Album of the Year at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

Holla At Your Boy earned him the Headies 2011 Next Rated Award, with Don't Dull earning him his first International collaboration with Akon.

7. He released the album at age 20

play A young Wizkid performing after the release of Superstar (Pulse)

Born July 16 1990, Wizkid who had been recording music from age 11 and worked with the likes of OJB Jezreel and Knighthouse before signing with Empire Mates Entertainment started recording songs on the album in 2009, but in 2011, few weeks before his 21st birthday, Wizkid put out the body of work, 'Superstar'.

The album has since aged like fine wine over the years, as it still enjoys relevance and radio spins while the question on if it qualifies to be called a classic subsist.

For all the subjective opinions, what cannot be argued is the fact that seven years later, the Superstar album is an important album, a definitive project that has transformed the boy from Ojuelegba who was armed with just a dream to the man on global charts who is writing his name in history.

Wizkid has gone on to release two other projects, Ayo (Joy) in 2014 and Sound From The Other Side in 2017, with his third studio album, Made In Lagos due for later in the year.

