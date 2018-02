news

The Big Brother Naija housemates have been paired , and viewers already have favourites.

The paired housemates will act as a unit even when it comes to nominations and evictions.

Who are you rooting for? Vote in the poll below.

1. Anto and Lolu

2. Ahaneka and Rico Swavvey

3. Nina and Miracle

4. Alex and Leo

5. Vandora and Dee_one

6. Princess and Bitto

7. Ifu Ennada and Angel

8. Bam bam and Teddy A

9. Khole and K Burke

10. Cee_ c and Tobi