Watch trailer for Nigerian gay movie We Don't Live Here Anymore

"We Don't Live Here Anymore" Watch trailer for new Nigerian gay-themed movie

Aimed at tackling homophobia, "We Don't Live Here Anymore" tells the story of the plight of two teenage boys in love with each other.

TIERs Nigeria has released the trailer for its latest LGBT-themed movie, "We Don't Live Here Anymore."

In the last few years, TIERs Nigeria - The Initiative for Equal Rights - has produced quite a number of Nigerian LGBTQ films.

These films - "Hell or High Water," "Everything in Between," "Veil of Silence" -  are aimed at bringing about a society that is free from discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation.

With its latest, "We Don't Live Here Anymore," TIERs tells the story of two teenage boys who fall in love with each other, and have to deal with the society.

About "We Don't Live Here Anymore"

In Prominence high school, two teenage boys, Tolu Bajulaiye and Chidi Egwuonwu, find themselves embroiled in a high stake scandal that could alter the course of their future.

With an impending expulsion at bay, Tolu's mother, Nike, who is a powerful matriarch, pulls all the strings within her palm and resets the tone into what would become a battle of class, blackballing and a triggering society ready to punish anything besides the status-quo.

Written by Nigerian transgender, Noni Salma, the upcoming film stars Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Funlola Aofiyebi, Katherine Obiang, Funmi Eko, Abiodun Aleja, Francis Sule, Kunle Dada, Temidayo Akinboro, Chris Iheuwa and Omotunde Adebowale.

Executive produced by Olumide Makanjuola, "We Don't Live Here Anymore" is directed by Tope Oshin.

