Meet the new Big Brother Naija housemates

20 new contestants walked into the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday, January 28, 2018 for the third season of the show.

The show kicked off with an introduction of the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who had hosted the second season and contested in the premiere edition of the reality show.

The introduction was followed by a performance from Mayorkun, who performed his hit song, "Mama." After the performance, Ebuka took viewers on a tour of the new Big Brother Naija house.

1. Vandora

Apart from being a foodie, Vandora likes talking to people, making up and watching TV.

She was at her lowest when she failed her second year at university, but finally graduated from an advertising school.

Vandora’s family was shocked to find out about her going into the house, but she knows they’ll support her.



What irritates her the most about other people: She is usually very tolerant but sometimes doesn't like people from the first time she sees them.



What she will be bringing to the BB house: Her personality, charisma and heated conversations.



What she will do with the prize money: Invest (but she is not sure on what to invest).

2. Nina

Nina brings her people skills to the House: she says she loves talking, interacting with people and singing.

Nina thinks she’ll be the fans’ favourite because she will be “real and fans will love that”.

If she were an animal, she said she would be a cat with nine lives for all the challenges she has gone through and overcome.



What she will bring into the BB House: Her acting talent



What she will do with the prize money: She will pay her tithe, help her family, and invest in business.



What irritates her most in other people: Proud and lying people.

3. K. Brule

When he is not rehearsing in studios, K.Brule can be found playing football and watching movies.

After graduating from music school, he enrolled at university only to drop out when he learned that his mother was gravely ill.

An only child, K.Brule says he is a fun, loyal and happy mate.

If he were a world leader, he would make energy and education accessible for all.



What he will be bringing into the BB House: His vibe and dirty sense of humour.



What he will do with the prize money: 10% tithe, personal tithe to reach out to people, savings and invest in his career.



What irritates him most in other people: indecency and rude people.

4. Teddy A

There are two things that make Teddy jam in this world: recording and making music in the studio.

He also adores spending quality time with and doting on his four-year old son.

A self-described chameleon who can fit in any society, Teddy joins the House because he wants to ‘blow’ and ‘be popular’.

What he will bring into the BB House?: A lots of razzmatazz, sneaky troublemaker.



What he will do with the prize money: Invest some of it, the rest will be used to fund his label.



What irritates him most in other people: People who try to impose their beliefs on him.

5. Ahneeka

Growing up as the middle child of five siblings, Ahneeka has developed a love for unrest: she promised to eliminate “all things dull” by disturbing everyone in the House whilst having bucket loads of fun.

Ahneeka’s biggest feat is of landing a media job despite her engineering background. She says her family is freaked out about her participation yet are fully supportive of her.



What irritates her most about people: ‘Bougie’. Generally fake people.



What will she bring into the BB House: No dull moments, She will be disturbing people a lot.



What will she do with the prize money: She doesn't know yet.

6. Alex

Sandra Asagwa is a social butterfly who loves to dance. This single, vibrant, young lady is one of three children and she said she will miss her family the most while in the House.

She prides herself on being unique and daring. Alex believes that she will stand out because she “won’t hold back” so hold on to your hats folks because it looks like we are in for a wild ride.



What irritates her most in other people: Dirtiness, people who are fake



What she will bring into the House: Herself, without holding back.



What she will do with the prize money: She doesn't know yet.

7. Angel Awotarigha

Angel is a filmmaker and music lover from Bayelsa state. He enjoys martial arts, swimming, playing the guitar and video games.

One of ten children, Angel lost his mum a year ago. He describes himself as passionate, and keeping his fiery and emotional nature under wraps may be a challenge in the House.



What irritates him the most about other people: People trying to enforce their opinion as law, everyone should be entitled to their own opinion.



What he will bring into the House: He will be the voice of reason.



What he will do with the prize money: He will make three films and buy equipments for his studio.

8. Bambam

Actress and singer Oluwabamike “Bambam” Olawunmi is a native of Ogun state. Bambam confessed that binge-watching movies, playing badminton and singing were here favourite pastimes.

She attended film school, which was a way to overcome her parents divorce. BamBam’s spirit-animal is the black panther because it has “good massage skills”.



What irritates her the most about other people: Dishonesty



What she's bringing into the House: Drama and entertainment.



What she will do with the prize money: Pay her tithes and invest in a few businesses.

9. Bitto

The youngest of four siblings, Bitto most painful memory was losing his mum at an early age. He expects his family to be shocked but very supportive of him.

He will miss Sylvia his best friend and girlfriend the most. If he was an animal, Bitto says he would be a camel for there is no stroke that can break his back.

Bitto’s hobbies include traveling, taking pictures, music and movies.



What irritates him the most about other people: Lousy people and gossips.



What he is bringing into the BB House: A mix of his everyday life-creating mock radio shows and debates. I am a perfect mix of Nigeria, having the North, South and West experience.



What will you do with the prize money: I will give 20% to charity, start my own production studio- audio and video. Get married and start a family.

10. Dee-One

From an early age, Dee-One learned to laugh at everything and has developed this talent into an art.

He also enjoys reading the Bible, poetry, dancing, rapping and singing. Dee-One confessed he would sorely miss his phone, but he can trust BBNaija fans to love the humour he brings into the House.

If he was a world leader, Dee-One says he would change the poverty mentality.



What he will bring into the BB House: Humor.



What he will do with the prize money: He has already booked a date at Eko Hotel for his show in November and is just waiting for the prize money.

He is also starting a comedy agency where he will sign upcoming acts.



What irritates him most in other people: People without a sense of humour.

11. Ifu Ennada

Ifu Ennada is a work hard – play hard self-made woman who remembers the feeling of making her first millions.

She cites her hobbies as drinking Mojitos, partying, karaoke and online shopping. Ifu Ennada admit she’ll miss her phone as she likes to “reply to people on social media”.



What she is bringing into the House: raw, unfiltered honesty, and a lot of fun as she is always the life of the party.



What she will do with the prize money: Make films, I build a fitness brand, go into hair business, and also charity.



What irritates her most in other people: Bullies and nosey people.

12. Khloe

A horror movie buff, Khloe is only looking to bring drama to the house. At the core of herself, Khloe believes she is often misunderstood and hopes to use her time in the House for her true self to shine.

If Khloe were a world leader, she would “stop university education” because she’s “real”, she doesn’t “sugar coat” and says it “the way it is”.



What irritates her most in other people: Lies



What she's bringing into the House: Drama



What she will do with the prize money: Start a foundation to empower street children. And also produce a movie.

13. Leo

Leo enjoys playing basketball and is a fervent supporter of Premier League football clubs.

He is still pained that his father didn’t live to see him graduate from university. With his good looks, intelligence and secret math skills, Leo believes he can “solve everyone’s problems”.

If he was an animal, the fiercely protective Leo would be a lion “to defend” his family, his mother, three sisters and brother.



What irritates him most in other people: Snoring



What he is bringing into the BB House: Intellectual, calmness, ability to relate to everyone well.



What he will do with the prize money: Invest in business, use it to facilitate some development in Surulele, where he grew up.

14. Lolu

Lolu enjoys eating, reading, traveling, playing video as well as board games. His highest point in life was securing a job at a large investment banking corporation, although losing his mother made him reach rock bottom.

The University of Ilorin graduate is also a secret poet, dancer and singer. He’s also great with accents.

Lolu’s dad is unaware of his participation in Big Brother but his sister is excited about it.



What irritates him the most about other people: People taking others for granted, and making others feel less of themselves.

What he is bringing into the House: Spontaneity and love for the girls.

What he will do with the prize money: Go back to school and also invest, travel to Aruba, Seychelles, Mauritius and Greece, and also renovate his father’s house.

15. Miracle

Newly graduated from the aviation school, Miracle's love for dancing and camping is only parallel by his sense of fashion, especially his skinny jeans.

Miracle hates inequality and says he’s not in the game for the money.



What irritates him the most: Fake people



What he's bringing to the house: Confusion amongst the ladies.



What he will do with the prize money: He will use part of the money to further his pilot training and the rest to help his family.

16. Princess Linda Onyejekwe

Onyejekwe enjoys cooking, designing clothes and partying on occasion.

A geology graduate, Princess intends to use her time in the House to tap into her secret acting talent and let her “alter ego" take over.



What irritates her most: Pretentious people.



What she is bringing into the BB House: All shades of herself: fun, manipulative, reserved and agitated.



What she will you do with the prize money: Start a lingerie line for plus-size women. Also, own a beauty salon.

17. Rico Swavey

Even if he had a million dollars, Rico Swavey would be in the House “just to catch the waves”. When Rico Swavey is not busy charming ladies, he enjoys swimming and singing.

Rico’s parents and seven siblings are happy and supportive



What he will do with the prize money: Help his cousin who has autism, invest in his music career - he has a sound called ‘Afrosantana,’ and also give back to all those that stood by him when things were difficult



What irritates him the most about people: Lies.

18. Tobi

A native from Ogun state, Oluwatobi Bakre is passionate about photography and football.

Tobi’s hobbies range from poetry, dancing, rapping, singing and drawing. Against all odds, Tobi graduated from the University of Lagos considering he is an avid clubber who lives on social media.

The youngest of four siblings, Tobi’s most painful experience was seeing his father cry at his grandmother’s funeral.

What irritates him the most about other people: People being fake



What he is bringing into the BB House: Lots of fun



What he will u do with the prize money: Help his friends first, then buy properties.

19. Cee-C

Cee-C described herself as “eye candy,” who is “mentally attractive” too. Her features are enhanced by her love for dresses that hug her body at the right spots.

The privately educated Cee-C likes to learn new stuff and is an avid novel reader. She is a mean cook and a tennis player.



What irritates her most in other people: People being judgmental.



What she is bringing into the House: a lot of drama and authenticity.



What she will you do with the prize money: Give back to the society and start a campaign to make the ministry of education incorporate ‘self-development’ into the educational system.

20. Anto

Anto is a 28 year-old Etsako indigene from Edo state. She grew up in the US but had always dreamt of coming back to work in Nigeria.

Her favourite musician is Wande Coal. She intends to use the Big Brother platform to launch her public speaking career.