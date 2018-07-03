Pulse.ng logo
Linda Ikeji announces new reality TV featuring BBNaija's Bally

In Hottest Bachelor in Nigeria, 25 women will compete for Bally's love. He is single and searching for a wife on the show.

Linda Ikeji announces new reality TV featuring BBNaija's Bally play

Linda Ikeji has announced a new dating reality TV series, "Hottest Bachelor in Nigeria," which would feature former Big Brother Naija contestant, Bally.

According to Bally, who says he has been single since his five-year-old relationship ended, he is looking for love and is ready to settle down.

play Bally is the first hottest bachelor on Linda Ikeji TV's first dating reality series (Instagram/Bally)

 

Dear ladies and gentlemen, get ready for a reality show that will keep you riveted to your seats, coming soon exclusively on lindaikeji.tv.. . Former BBN reality star Bally is single, looking for love and ready to settle down. He's our first Hottest Bachelor Nigeria. . . Because we believe in Love and happily-ever-after, LiTV is bringing to you - Hottest Bachelor Nigeria! This show brings one hot bachelor and 25 women under one roof. The bachelor mansion is where it is all happening. Guess who the first Bachelor is... Yes, it's Bally and he is searching for love! If Bally is your kind of man and you are looking for love, then send a one-minute video why you should be one of the girls in the Bachelor mansion. Get ready for the ride of your life, ladies! Use the hashtags: #HBNBally #HottestBachelorBally #LITVBachelor

Just like in the American version, Bally is expected to select a wife from a pool of 25 romantic interests. During the course of the season, he gets to eliminate contestants and is expected to propose to his final choice.

Women who are romantically interested in Bally have been asked to send a one-minute video explaining why they should be one of the girls in the Bachelor mansion.

A young statistician interested in owning a digital content creation company, Bally was an underground strong contender on Big Brother Naija. 

A music producer and a DJ, Bally became the 9th housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Since his exit from the reality show, Bally has focused on being a model and a DJ.

Bally gets evicted from the Big Brother Naija house play When Bally got evicted from the Big Brother Naija house (twitter)

 

'Hottest Bachelor in Nigeria' will join reality shows like King Tonto, Gidi Girls and Oyinbo Wives of Lagos, all exclusive to the recently launched streaming platform, LITV.

