Linda Ikeji has announced a new dating reality TV series, "Hottest Bachelor in Nigeria," which would feature former Big Brother Naija contestant, Bally.

According to Bally, who says he has been single since his five-year-old relationship ended, he is looking for love and is ready to settle down.

Just like in the American version, Bally is expected to select a wife from a pool of 25 romantic interests. During the course of the season, he gets to eliminate contestants and is expected to propose to his final choice.



Women who are romantically interested in Bally have been asked to send a one-minute video explaining why they should be one of the girls in the Bachelor mansion.





A young statistician interested in owning a digital content creation company, Bally was an underground strong contender on Big Brother Naija.

A music producer and a DJ, Bally became the 9th housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Since his exit from the reality show, Bally has focused on being a model and a DJ.