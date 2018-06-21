Pulse.ng logo
Kene Mkparu removed as CEO of Filmhouse Cinemas

Founder of Filmhouse Cinemas, Kene Mkparu, has been removed as the Managing Director and CEO of the company.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The founder of Filmhouse and Filmone, Kene Mkparu, has been removed from his position as Group Managing Director/CEO of the company.

Following Mkparu's removal, the company's Group Deputy Managing Director, Kene Okwuosa, will function as the interim Managing Director of Filmhouse Cinemas, while Moses Babatope, the co-founder of the company, will function as the interim Managing Director of FilmOne Distribution and Production.

“We are most thankful to him [Mkparu] for this and for the opportunity to have worked with him. He was and remains a true visionary, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," Okwuosa said in an official statement.

Kene Mkparu play

Kene Mkparu

(The Wedding Party)

According to him, Filmone and Filmhouse are entering a new phase and the Board has decided to appoint new Managing Director(s) to direct the affairs of both companies.

He insists that contrary to reports, the company is in good health and there is no cause for alarm.

VP, Theatre Development, EMEA, IMAX Corporation, Giovanni Dolci and CEO, Filmhouse Cinemas, Kene Mkparu play

VP, Theatre Development, EMEA, IMAX Corporation, Giovanni Dolci and CEO, Filmhouse Cinemas, Kene Mkparu

(Instagram)

After working for Odeon Cinemas UK for about 17 years, Mkparu left the company as a General Manager and relocated to Nigeria.

He moved back to Nigeria in 2008 with some colleagues from Odeon Cinemas UK, and together, they set up Genesis Deluxe Cinemas (GDC).

In 2010, he left GDC to co-found Filmhouse Cinemas and FilmOne Distribution with Moses Babatope, and in December 2012, they launched the first Filmhouse cinema in Surulere, Lagos.

In 2016, Mkparu and Babatope launched the first IMAX theatre in Nigeria.

Mkparu has executive produced films such as "The Wedding Party" and "Lunchtime Heroes." In 2017, he appeared in Omoni Oboli's movie, "Wives on Strike: The Revolution."

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Reporter at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

