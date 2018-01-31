Glee actor, Mark Sailing, is dead

news

"Glee" actor, Mark Salling, has died at the age of 35 from suicide.

Sailing's body was found near his home in Sunland, California on Tuesday, January 30, 2018

"I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning," his lawyer Michael Proctor said in a statement to CNN.

"Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment."

Salling, who was best known for playing Puck on the hit series "Glee," was facing up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving a pre-pubescent minor.

According to reports, Salling had attempted suicide last August before entering the plea. He was scheduled for sentencing on March 7, 2018.

Salling played footballer Noah "Puck" Puckerman on Glee from 2009 to 2015. He was a regular on the show for the first four seasons.

He became a recurring cast member during the last two seasons, as characters began to age out of storylines.

Sailing's passing comes five years after the death of Cory Monteith, who was known for his role as Finn Hudson in "Glee." Monteith passed away from drug overdose.

Matthew Morrison, who played teacher Shuester in the show, posted a photograph of the dead "Glee" cast members.

A post shared by Matthew Morrison (@_matthew.morrison_) on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:33pm PST

Salling is survived by his mother and father, and his brother.