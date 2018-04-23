Home > Entertainment > Movies >

How former housemates reacted to Miracle's Big Brother Naija win

Big Brother Naija Here's how former housemates reacted to Miracle's #BBNaija win

From Teddy A to Tobi, several former Big Brother Naija housemates congratulate Miracle for winning the show.

Former housemates react to Miracle's Big Brother Naija win play

Tobi and Miracle on Big Brother Naija

After Miracle was announced the Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala winner, some of the former housemates took to social media to congratulate him.

Titled Big brother Naija: Double Wahala, the season kicked off on Sunday, January 28, with 20 housemates competing for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.

Check out the congratulatory messages from some of the former #BBNaija housemates

It#emo#4oCZ##s been a really crazy experience these past 3 months ! We have seen a lot of things ! we have seen Fights ,Love, tears , emotions, based on the DICHOTOMY of our individual lifestyle! With a lot of doubts and frustration ! But we scaled through it, getting to know each other all our good and vices !! Now it#emo#4oCZ##s time to face the Real work and make our fans proud! CONGRATULATIONS MIRACLE @miracleikechukwu it was not easy at all but you are Victorious and you made it!! Na choooo!! BASED ON ONE OR TWO , we will meet on the other side of Success and Wealth!! It was really good getting to meet and know each and everyone in their ways ! #bbnaija #teamrico #riconation #Emotions Na chooooo #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==##

A post shared by Patrick Fakoya aka Rico Swavey (@ricoswavey_official) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The season came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.

