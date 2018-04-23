From Teddy A to Tobi, several former Big Brother Naija housemates congratulate Miracle for winning the show.
Titled Big brother Naija: Double Wahala, the season kicked off on Sunday, January 28, with 20 housemates competing for the grand prize of an SUV and N45million worth of prizes.
It#emo#4oCZ##s been a really crazy experience these past 3 months ! We have seen a lot of things ! we have seen Fights ,Love, tears , emotions, based on the DICHOTOMY of our individual lifestyle! With a lot of doubts and frustration ! But we scaled through it, getting to know each other all our good and vices !! Now it#emo#4oCZ##s time to face the Real work and make our fans proud! CONGRATULATIONS MIRACLE @miracleikechukwu it was not easy at all but you are Victorious and you made it!! Na choooo!! BASED ON ONE OR TWO , we will meet on the other side of Success and Wealth!! It was really good getting to meet and know each and everyone in their ways ! #bbnaija #teamrico #riconation #Emotions Na chooooo #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==##
Miraaaaakuuuuuu! @miracleikechukwu . Brother man. A massive congratulations to you. You were consistent throughout the show, and you put in so much effort. I am glad to have met you, and I'm even more glad to be able to call you friend and brother. I pray that you accomplish your dreams of getting your CPL and every other great thing that you have dreamed and prayed for. You have an amazing spirit, and strong will. . A massive congrats to all my fellow housemates as well. You all put in so much Heart into this show, and I have no doubt that we will all attain the success that we want. God is with us! Now, lets take on the world. Mirakuuuuuuuuuu! We celebrate!
Congrats @miracleikechukwu you were consistent, competitive, determined and most of all down to earth. Congratulations to all Big Brother Naija Season 3 housemates, we're all winners. I pray the end justifies the means. Goodluck in all your endeavours and always remember, the sky is big enough for every single star to shine. Much love!
Faro faro faro . Super fly boy on check.. congrats @miracleikechukwu . Keep flying guy... congrats miraculous ikechukwu. To my gyal @ceec_official congrats, It#emo#4oCZ##s not easy. Last girl standing and 2nd you are star baby. Now let#emo#4oCZ##s celebrate #daughterofgrace#kokomoney#kokobykhloe#Queenkoko
The season came to an end on April 22, with Miracle as the winner, Cee-C as the first runner-up, Tobi as the second runner-up, and Alex and Nina taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively.