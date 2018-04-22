Cee-C says her father shouldn't try to criticize her stay in the house, warns fellow housemates not to mention her name during their interviews. [Day 83 recap]
Check out a recap of day 83, including social media reactions:
Minimie Noodles/Chinchin Advert by Miracle and Alex. Camera man: Tobi
MINIMIE Noodles/Chinchin Advert by Nina and Cee-C. Cameraman: Tobi.
A Surprise for Alex! Big Brother Shows Alex gift from DANO's competition . Part 1
A Surprise for Alex! Big Brother Shows Alex gift from DANO's competition . Part 2
Video Message from Alex's Mum . A Surprise for Alex! Big Brother Shows Alex gift from DANO's competition . Part 3
This Housemates 'kiss-and-tell' song by MC Galaxy @officialkingslee . . It's Time to party!!! JOIN ME LIVE.
Another special performance by MC Galaxy @officialkingslee . . It's Time to party!!! JOIN ME LIVE.
Special Performance by @lk_kuddy . . It's Time to party!!! JOIN ME LIVE.
Tolex and MiNa be making butterflies flutter in the belly and heart pump! . . . It's Time to party!!! JOIN ME LIVE.
This has to be the most beautiful MiNa moment this season! . Love is a beautiful thing . . It's Time to party!!! JOIN ME LIVE.
Current Situation! . This dancefloor . It's Time to party!!! JOIN ME LIVE.
There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 84 days gone, the housemates have one more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.
Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.