Final house party, Cee-C talks to mirror Brother Naija show

Big Brother Naija Viewers react to final house party, Cee-C talking to herself in a mirror [Day 83 recap]

Cee-C says her father shouldn't try to criticize her stay in the house, warns fellow housemates not to mention her name during their interviews. [Day 83 recap]

  • Published:
Final house party, Cee-C talks to mirror Brother Naija show play

Cee-C during her diary session

Have you been following the new season of Big Brother Naija? Here are some important things you probably missed on day 83.

Check out a recap of day 83, including social media reactions:

The Minimie Noodles/Chinchin adverts by the housemates

 

Alex gets a surprise message from her mum as Biggie shows her the gift from Dano

 

 

Final Saturday party

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cee-C narrates how she met MC Galaxy

 

Cee-C talks to herself in the mirror

 

 

 

Twitter reactions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There are currently five contestants battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 84 days gone, the housemates have one more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

Video credit: @Thatgidigirl.

