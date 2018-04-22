Tolex and MiNa be making butterflies flutter in the belly and heart pump! . . . It#emo#4oCZ##s Time to party!!! JOIN ME LIVE. . . . #doublewahala #bbnaija3 #bbnaija2018 #bbnaijaupdates #bbnaijafanpage #bbnaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernaija2018 #bigbrothernaijadoublewahala #bigbrothernigeria #thatgidigirl #ricoswavey #ceec #tobi #lolu #miracle #anto #alex #nina #khloe

A post shared by GidiGirl BBNaija 2018 Updates (@thatgidigirl) on Apr 21, 2018 at 1:43pm PDT