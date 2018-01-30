news

It's not easy to keep up with a reality show like "Big Brother Naija," so here are some important things you probably missed on day 1 of the new season.

From the new head of house to diary sessions to reactions, check out a recap of day one.

1. The 1st Head of House

Tobi emerged the 1st Head of House of the season. The housemates were tasked with building a balloon tower in just fifteen minutes.

The Housemates fully immersed themselves into the task, and between the struggle, Tobi emerged the winner, having built the tallest balloon tower of all.

2. The 1st Diary Session

One of the most interesting parts of any Big Brother Naija show is the Diary Room session, and the new housemates just had their first session for the season.

During the session, Biggie asked how everyone was feeling, how they felt about the new Head of House, and who they would like to be paired up with in a strategic alliance.

Most of the housemates were okay with Tobi winning the HOH, as they described him as a 'chilled' leader. Some others were jealous of the privileges that comes with being the HOH.

Most of the housemates said they are still observing everyone before deciding who to be friends with, or align with.

3. On bonding and strategic partnership

Dee-One singled out Rico Swavey as a good potential ally, describing him as a housemate with a good sense of humour.

Vandora chose Dee-One, saying: "he is smart and he likes me." Let us see how they react when they are actually paired up with someone and it's not the person they wanted.

Dee-One told Biggie that he thought that Teddy A and Angel were bonding and forming an alliance over their shared taste in music.

Nina felt that she was already forming a strong bond with Bitto as well as with Angel.

Princess told Biggie that she wanted to be in a strategic alliance with Bitto as he is "a deep, calculated thinker."

4. How the Housemates have fared so far

Angel got to play his guitar while all the women danced around him. Meanwhile, Bitto snuck into Princess' bed while she was trying to sleep but, she was okay with it.

Bitto is still on the very noisy side. Some of the Housemates have even teased him about his constant desire for conversations.

Tobi, apart from being the Head of House, seems to be popular among both the men and the women in the House and seems to be a popular Head of House.

