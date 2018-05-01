Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Bambam and Teddy A, join Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu, Sam Dede, Toyin Abraham and Lala Akindojua for "Foreigner's God."
While the undisclosed role in "Foreigner's God" is Teddy A's official acting debut, Bambam has featured in Nollywood productions such as "Inspector K" and "Backup Wife."
During their stay in the Big Brother Naija house, Bambam and Teddy A were more than contestants on the show. Popularly known as Bamteddy, they were also one of fans favourite couples
At the peak of colonial-era Nigeria, English documentary photographer – Pepper Claude, follows a tale of the supernatural journey into the heart of Igbo land in search of a story.
All goes well until his bodyguard mysteriously disappears and he falls in love with one of the culprits – Anya, an accused witch living under subhuman conditions, in a witches camp in the heart of the jungle.
Convinced that this is just another case of tribal discrimination, Pepper Claude is committed to having Anya and her people free, until a series of unfortunate events set the world as he knows it, spiralling out of control.
Written by Xavier Ighorodje and produced by Ifan Micheal, who produced the 2016 film "Lotanna," there's no release date attached to "Foreigner's God."