Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Bambam and Teddy A join cast of Ifan's Foreigner's God

"Foreigners God" Bambam and Teddy A join cast of anticipated Nollywood film

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Bambam and Teddy A, join Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu, Sam Dede, Toyin Abraham and Lala Akindojua for "Foreigner's God."

  • Published:
Who is your favourite Big Brother Naija couple? play

Teddy A and Bambam

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ifan Ifeanyi Micheal Productions has revealed former Big Brother Naija housemates, Bambam and Teddy A, as the latest addition to the star-studded cast of "Foreigner's God."

The reality stars join talented actors such as Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja, Sam Dede, Linda Osifo, Annie Idibia, Toyin Abraham, Lala Akindoju and Kunle Idowu.

 

While the undisclosed role in "Foreigner's God" is Teddy A's official acting debut, Bambam has featured in Nollywood productions such as "Inspector K" and "Backup Wife."

 

During their stay in the Big Brother Naija house, Bambam and Teddy A were more than contestants on the show. Popularly known as Bamteddy, they were also one of fans favourite couples

Character posters for Nollywood movie Foreigner's God play

Character posters for Nollywood movie Foreigner's God

 

The official synopsis for "Foreigner's God"

At the peak of colonial-era Nigeria, English documentary photographer – Pepper Claude, follows a tale of the supernatural journey into the heart of Igbo land in search of a story.

All goes well until his bodyguard mysteriously disappears and he falls in love with one of the culprits – Anya, an accused witch living under subhuman conditions, in a witches camp in the heart of the jungle.

Convinced that this is just another case of tribal discrimination, Pepper Claude is committed to having Anya and her people free, until a series of unfortunate events set the world as he knows it, spiralling out of control.

Written by Xavier Ighorodje and produced by Ifan Micheal, who produced the 2016 film "Lotanna," there's no release date attached to "Foreigner's God."

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija "I don't want negative vibes right now" - Nina on why...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Miracle receives SUV, N25M cheque, other prizes [Photos]bullet
3 Cee C Ex BBN housemate addresses claims of knowing Ebuka beforeTV showbullet

Related Articles

"New Money" Blossom Chukwujekwu, Tope Oshin and Etim Effiong talk making of Nollywood film
Kechi Okwuchi How Nigerian plane crash survivor became a contestant on America's Got Talent
"Foreigners God" Pete Edochie, Sam Dede, Onyeka Onwenu, Kemi Lala Akindoju star in new film
Sope Aluko How Nigerian-born actress landed a role in "Black Panther" and its impact on her career
Pulse List 10 Bible stories that Nollywood can make into movies
Big Brother Naija Who is your favourite #BBNaija: Double Wahala couple?
Big Brother Naija Why are Nigerians obsessed with #BBNaija?
Casting-Couch Sexual harassment in Nollywood is an epidemic; but who will speak up?
AFRIFF 2017 Funa Maduka talks “Waiting for Hassana,” process, inspiration
Pulse List 10 most inspiring female filmmakers in Nollywood

Movies

Nina cares for a drunk Miracle, Tobi, Cee-c Big Brother Naija
Nina "Miracle and I had sex severally" - Ex BBN housemate
BBC launches new documentary strand, Africa Eye
Africa Eye BBC investigates Nigeria's codeine cough syrup epidemic in new documentary
Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador
Big Brother Naija Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Says We Should All Be Feminists.
Chimamanda Adichie Author's session with Hillary Clinton is our most popular and thought provoking' - PEN America