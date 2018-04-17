Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Alex wrote an apology letter to Cee-C. She read it in front of all the other housemates, shedding tears.

To end the silent 'war' between her and Cee-C, Alex decided to write an apology letter to the former, which she read in front of other Big Brother Naija housemates.

She shed some tears while reading it, and even said "I love you to Cee-C.' Cee-C, who is currently the head of house, responded, saying that she isn't quarrelling with anyone in the house.

Alex and Cee-C haven't exactly been friends since the show kicked off. In the early days of the show, Cee-C got into a fight with her former strategic partner and love interest, Tobi, for dancing with Alex.

 

Also, when Biggie gave the housemates the task to share what they really think about each other, Alex called Cee-C rude, a response which really upset her.

During the last eviction show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Alex about her relationship with Tobi. She said they were just friends, adding that the misconception people have about their relationship started with Cee-C, who thought Tobi was with Alex to get back at her.

When Ebuka asked Cee-C if she had a problem with a relationship between Tobi and Alex, or ever had a problem with it, she said no.

She added that she thought Alex threw herself at most guys in the house, exposing boobs and ass. She also added that even Leo had a problem with it.

 

There are currently five contestants - Cee-C, Tobi, Alex, Nina and Miracle - battling for the 45 million naira grand prize. With 78 days gone, the housemates have six more days to spend in the Big Brother Naija house.

