Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ajoche premieres on Africa Magic, and here's how Twitter reacted

"Ajoche" Here's how Twitter reacted to the 1st episode of Africa Magic's new telenovela

Set in 1918, "Ajoche" tells an epic story of a kingdom that goes on a bloody rampage after an innocent woman is murdered.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Africa Magic's latest telenovela, "Ajoche," has premiered with a healthy dose of drama which had Twitter buzzing.

Produced by James Omokwe, 'Ajoche,' which means Kingdom in English language, aired its first episode on April 30, 2018, on Africa Magic Showcase.

Ajoche premieres on Africa Magic, Twitter reactions play Official poster for "Ajoche" (AfricaMagic)

 

Set in 1918, the Telenovela tells an epic story of a kingdom that goes on a bloody rampage after an innocent woman is murdered.

A thrilling story of war, love and betrayal, "Ajoche" stars talented actors such as Lucy Ameh, Hilda Dokuba, Femi Branch, TBossBassey, Lota Chukwu, Lilian Afegbai and Efa Iwara.

How Twitter reacted to "Ajoche" premiere

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Ajoche" comes after the recently concluded critically acclaimed Africa Magic telenovelas, "Battleground" and "Jemeji."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Miracle receives SUV, N25M cheque, other prizes [Photos]bullet
2 Big Brother Naija "I don't want negative vibes right now" - Nina on...bullet
3 Cee C Ex BBN housemate addresses claims of knowing Ebuka beforeTV showbullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 2017 Top 7 Nollywood actresses of the year
"Battleground" Africa Magic's Telenovela is in a league of its own
"Battleground" Show's 100th episode is more engaging, intense than ever
“A Hotel Called Memory” One of a kind: A Nigerian film with no dialogue
"Jemeji" Cast celebrates 100th episode milestone with impressions of characters
"Hush" Africa Magic's telenovela is bringing back Nigerian Television
Big Brother Naija Why are Nigerians obsessed with #BBNaija?
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 TV and web series of the year
"Jemeji" Fans, cast react to final episode of Africa Magic's telenovela
Latin American Telenovelas Why Nigeria's obsession with Telemundo is unstoppable

Movies

Who is your favourite Big Brother Naija couple?
"Foreigners God" Bambam and Teddy A join cast of anticipated Nollywood film
Nina cares for a drunk Miracle, Tobi, Cee-c Big Brother Naija
Nina "Miracle and I had sex severally" - Ex BBN housemate
BBC launches new documentary strand, Africa Eye
Africa Eye BBC investigates Nigeria's codeine cough syrup epidemic in new documentary
Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador
Big Brother Naija Imo State names Miracle her Education Ambassador