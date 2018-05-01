Set in 1918, "Ajoche" tells an epic story of a kingdom that goes on a bloody rampage after an innocent woman is murdered.
Produced by James Omokwe, 'Ajoche,' which means Kingdom in English language, aired its first episode on April 30, 2018, on Africa Magic Showcase.
A thrilling story of war, love and betrayal, "Ajoche" stars talented actors such as Lucy Ameh, Hilda Dokuba, Femi Branch, TBoss, Bassey, Lota Chukwu, Lilian Afegbai and Efa Iwara.
"Ajoche" comes after the recently concluded critically acclaimed Africa Magic telenovelas, "Battleground" and "Jemeji."