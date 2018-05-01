24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Africa Magic's latest telenovela, "Ajoche," has premiered with a healthy dose of drama which had Twitter buzzing.

Produced by James Omokwe, 'Ajoche,' which means Kingdom in English language, aired its first episode on April 30, 2018, on Africa Magic Showcase.

Set in 1918, the Telenovela tells an epic story of a kingdom that goes on a bloody rampage after an innocent woman is murdered.

A thrilling story of war, love and betrayal, "Ajoche" stars talented actors such as Lucy Ameh, Hilda Dokuba, Femi Branch, TBoss, Bassey, Lota Chukwu, Lilian Afegbai and Efa Iwara.

How Twitter reacted to "Ajoche" premiere