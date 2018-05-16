news

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has reacted to the death of popular Yoruba actress, Aisha Abimbola, who passed away of breast cancer.

The actress, who was popular for her role in the "Omoge Campus" movie, passed away in Canada on May 15, 2018.

According to the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, Abimbola's death came at a time when the movie industry was beginning to make great impact on society.

“It is so sad to see such a budding talent go to waste at a time she could have positively touched many lives through her acting skills,” Rollas said to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, May 16.

He said that the guild had lost some of its members to death caused by various illnesses.

Advising actors to take their health seriously, Rollas encouraged AGN members to take advantage of the Life Insurance Scheme.

“It is not possible to totally guide against death, but the scheme will serve as a platform to prepare members from being caught unawares by the cold hands of death,” he said.

Also speaking on her death, the Vice President, AGN, South West chapter, Tope Babayemi, said, “this is another sad loss to the movie industry and it is high time we began to take our health seriously."

“God gives and God takes. She was a great actress and her fans will miss her greatly,” he added.

Aisha Abimbola's acting career

Abimbola shot into limelight with her role in the Bola Igida movie, "Omoge Campus."

Her other movies and TV series include Papa Ajasco, "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right" and "T’omi T’eje."

Ambimbola was formerly married to Victor Ibrahim. They got married in 2005 and had two beautiful children together.

Other celebrities who have mourned the actress include Toyin Aimakhu, Adeniyi Johnson, Kunle Afod among others.

May her soul rest in peace.