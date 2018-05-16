Home > Entertainment > Movies >

AGN reacts to Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress death

Aisha Abimbola AGN reacts to Yoruba actress' death

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has reacted to the death of popular Yoruba actress, Aisha Abimbola.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Actors Guild of Nigeria has reacted to the death of popular Yoruba actress, Aisha Abimbola, who passed away of breast cancer.

The actress, who was popular for her role in the "Omoge Campus" movie, passed away in Canada on May 15, 2018.

Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress is dead play

Aisha Abimbola is dead

(Facebook )

 

According to the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, Abimbola's death came at a time when the movie industry was beginning to make great impact on society.

“It is so sad to see such a budding talent go to waste at a time she could have positively touched many lives through her acting skills,” Rollas said to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, May 16.

He said that the guild had lost some of its members to death caused by various illnesses.

Advising actors to take their health seriously, Rollas encouraged AGN members to take advantage of the Life Insurance Scheme.

“It is not possible to totally guide against death, but the scheme will serve as a platform to prepare members from being caught unawares by the cold hands of death,” he said.

Aisha Abimbola Omoge Campus Yoruba actress is dead biography play

Aisha Abimbola AKA Omoge Campus died of Breast cancer

(Instagram/Aisha Abimbola)

 

Also speaking on her death, the Vice President, AGN, South West chapter, Tope Babayemi, said, “this is another sad loss to the movie industry and it is high time we began to take our health seriously."

“God gives and God takes. She was a great actress and her fans will miss her greatly,” he added.

Aisha Abimbola's acting career

Abimbola shot into limelight with her role in the Bola Igida movie, "Omoge Campus."

Her other movies and TV series include Papa Ajasco, "No Pain, No Gain," "Awerijaye," "So Wrong So Right" and "T’omi T’eje."

Ambimbola was formerly married to Victor Ibrahim. They got married in 2005 and had two beautiful children together.

Other celebrities who have mourned the actress include Toyin  Aimakhu, Adeniyi Johnson, Kunle Afod among others.

May her soul rest in peace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Aisha Abimbola "Omoge Campus" actress is deadbullet
2 Aisha Abimbola 7 things you should know about the late Yoruba actressbullet
3 Zainab Balogun 5 films of Nollywood actress you should seebullet

Related Articles

Pulse Nigeria 5 stunt performers who died during filming
Sandy Mokwena Veteran South African actor is dead
Aisha Abimbola Toyin Aimakhu, other stars react to Yoruba actress' death
Obi Madubogwu See photos from late Nollywood actor's burial
"Game of Thrones" If show was made by Nollywood, this is what the cast would look like
Aisha Abimbola 7 things you should know about the late Yoruba actress
Aisha Abimbola "Omoge Campus" actress is dead
Pulse List 10 Nollywood actors who died in 2017
Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors to watch out for in 2018
Pulse List 6 Nollywood actors who cried out for help before dying

Movies

Be a guest of the Royal Family
DStv Be a guest of the Royal Family
Bisola Aiyeola Baaj Adebule Ebiye in Nollywood movie Payday.jpg
"Payday" Movie starring Bisola Aiyeola, Baaj Adebule, Ebiye gets release date
Keira Hewatch, Bucci Franklin Rule Number One trailer
"Rule Number One" Watch Keira Hewatch, Chinonso Young and Bucci Franklin in trailer
QuanticO-Chopra
"Designated Survivor," "Quantico" Here's every TV show that has been cancelled in 2018