7 Nollywood actors who have featured in Hollywood films

7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood film

From Genevieve Nnaji to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, here are 7 Nollywood actors who have featured in a Hollywood film.

For years, there has been a relationship between Nollywood and Hollywood.

Just as a number of Hollywood stars such as Isaiah Washington, Vivica Fox and Kim Basinger have featured in Nollywood films, quite a number of Nigerian actors have struck deals with Hollywood.

We bring you a list of Nollywood actors who have featured in Hollywood films.

1. Osas Ighodaro Ajibade in "Where Children Play"

In 2015, the actress featured in "Where Children Play" alongside Grammy Award winner Macy Gray, Brian White and Teyonah Parris.

Directed by BAFTA/LA Winner Leila Djansi, the movie tells the story of a young woman who is forced to face her childhood demons after she returned home to care for her ailing abusive father.

She played the character Nia.

2. Jim Iyke in "And then There was You"

In 2013, the actor featured in "And Then There was You" alongside  Lynn Whitfield, Garcelle Beauvais, Greg Vaughan, Leon Robinson, Kate Nauta and Trilby Glover.

The film tells the story of Natalie, who decides to pick up the pieces of her life after her husband leaves her for the family he has outside. She falls in love with Darrell, who also has secrets of his own.

Iyke played the character Zuma.

3. Genevieve Nnaji in "Farming

Based on Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje's childhood, "Farming" features Nnaji alongside Hollywood actors Kate Beckinsale, Damon Idris and Gugu Mmbatha-Raw.

The upcoming autobiography tells the story of a young Nigerian boy who is 'farmed out' by his parents to a white British family in the hope of a better future. Instead, he becomes the feared leader of a white skinhead gang.

4. Stephanie Linus Okereke in "Boonville Redemption"

The 2016 film starred Linus as Doris, a strong compassionate woman from the 2nd generation of slave trade in America, whose parents came from Nigeria.

The American Western Epic movie also starred Pat Boone, Diane Ladd, Edward Asner, Emily Hoffman, Nicholas Neve Shari Rigby and Richard Tyson.

5. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde in "Hit The Floor”

In 2013, the actress made a cameo appearance in the first season of "Hit The Floor,” a VH1 popular drama series.

She played Akon‘s date in just one scene in the fifth episode which was titled "Keep Away."

6. Olu Jacobs

The talented veteran has starred in several British television series and international films.

He played an Immigration officer in the 1980 war film, "The Dogs of War," which was directed by John Irvin and starred Christopher Walken and Tom Berenger.

7. Stanley Aguzie in "Vikings"

The Nigeria actor featured in a season of Irish-Canadian historical drama television series "Vikings."

He also featured in "Into The Badlands" as a loyalist to Quinn, a Baron of the Badlands. Aguzie also featured in an English documentary titled "Teens Who Kill showing" which aired on CBS.

