Uriel begs body-shamers to let her 'saggy boobs feel sexy'

Uriel Oputa is no stranger to trolls and has suffered repeatedly because of her boobs but trolling is all fun and games until you realise that the ex-BBN star is deathly scared of getting body shamed .

She took to her Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018, to share a photo from a photoshoot she just had and she had just one request for her trolls .

"Let my saggy boobs feel sexy."

It may be hard to tell if Uriel was exaggerating her fears but we now know that the continued trolling has left its marks.

However, Uriel has made it clear before now that saggy or not, she does love her boobs .

Uriel is proud of her saggy boobs

Uriel has come out to defend her body by declaring how proud she is about her saggy boobs.

The former contestant on the last Big Brother Naija reality show posted a series of videos on her Instagram page where she spoke about those who are body-shaming her over her boobs.

" I am proud of my body, I am a proud African woman, I am proud of my big saggy boobs, these boobs will feed my children," Uriel revealed.

Uriel who was visibly emotional went on to talk about how she has over the years tried to look good in the eyes of the public.

"It's so difficult to be in the public eye, I just wish people can stop saying horrible things. I cant help with the way I look, I really cant. I have tried many things, I have tried to put sellotape on my boobs and on my brazier.

"Forgive me but I don't rely on my body to get by, I rely on my brains, half of you cannot walk in my shoes, do half of the things that I have I done. Keep inspiring people, keep being positive,"she concluded.