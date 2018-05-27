Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Uriel begs body-shamers to let her 'saggy boobs feel sexy'

Uriel Ex BBN star is begging you to let her 'saggy boobs' be great

Uriel took to her Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018, to share a snap from a photoshoot she just had and she had just one request for her trolls, "Let my saggy boobs feel sexy."

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel play

Former Big Brother Naija contestant Uriel

(Punch/Uriel )
Uriel Oputa is no stranger to trolls and has suffered repeatedly because of her boobs but trolling is all fun and games until you realise that the ex-BBN star is deathly scared of getting body shamed.

Uriel of Big Brother Naija fame play

Uriel of Big Brother Naija fame

(2C Blog )

ALSO READ: It's a fool's act to body shame celebrities

She took to her Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018, to share a photo from a photoshoot she just had and she had just one request for her trolls.

"Let my saggy boobs feel sexy."

See her post below:

 

It may be hard to tell if Uriel was exaggerating her fears but we now know that the continued trolling has left its marks.

However, Uriel has made it clear before now that saggy or not, she does love her boobs.

Uriel is proud of her saggy boobs

Uriel has come out to defend her body by declaring how proud she is about her saggy boobs.

Uriel play

Uriel

(Instagram/Uriel)

 

The former contestant on the last Big Brother Naija reality show posted a series of videos on her Instagram page where she spoke about those who are body-shaming her over her boobs.

" I am proud of my body, I am a proud African woman, I am proud of my big saggy boobs, these boobs will feed my children," Uriel revealed.

 

Uriel who was visibly emotional went on to talk about how she has over the years tried to look good in the eyes of the public.

 

ALSO READ: 5 celebrities that have been body shamed

"It's so difficult to be in the public eye, I just wish people can stop saying horrible things. I cant help with the way I look, I really cant. I have tried many things, I have tried to put sellotape on my boobs and on my brazier.

"Forgive me but I don't rely on my body to get by, I rely on my brains, half of you cannot walk in my shoes, do half of the things that I have I done. Keep inspiring people, keep being positive,"she concluded.

Uriel is always quick to respond on social media. Remember when Ruggedman invited the former BBN contestant for a video game competition and she replied him in a very sarcastic tone, claiming he should send a proper invitation. Ruggedman took an "L" and replied in a remorseful way.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

