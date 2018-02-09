news

Yes, guys! Just when fans were still congratulating Kylie over the birth of her baby, Stormi, former boyfriend, Tyga wants a paternity test over the baby.

Isn't that absurd? Well according to Radar Online, Tyga wants a paternity test to confirm who actually is the father of the child.

“Tyga wants a DNA test because he really thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his,” a source close to the rapper told Radar Online.

Recall Tyga was in a relationship with Kylie Jenner about a year ago before the couple went their separate ways.

After the relationship between Kylie and Tyga ended, Kylie started off a relationship with the musician, Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a child about a week ago which sent their fans and admirers on social media into a frenzy.

According to Hollywood Life, Tyga still misses Jenner and wants to meet the baby.

“He has a lot of questions and most importantly he still wonders if there is a chance if that baby could be his. Tyga misses Kylie now more than ever, really wants to meet the baby and wants some clarity and or closure on their situation,” the source says.