Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Baby daddy drama! Tyga wants a DNA done on model's newborn baby

Kylie Jenner Baby daddy drama! Tyga wants a DNA done on model's newborn baby

Rapper, Tyga is reportedly claiming to be the father of Kylie Jenner's daughter as he has requested for a DNA test.

  • Published:
Kylie Jenner play

Kylie Jenner

(Daily Star/Instagram/Kylie Jenner )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Yes, guys! Just when fans were still congratulating Kylie over the birth of her baby, Stormi, former boyfriend, Tyga wants a paternity test over the baby.

Isn't  that absurd? Well according to Radar Online, Tyga wants a paternity test to confirm who actually is the father of the child.

“Tyga wants a DNA test because he really thinks that there is a chance this baby could be his,” a source close to the rapper told Radar Online.

Kylie Jenner gives birth to first child with Travis Scott play

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her first child at the age of 20.

(usweekly)

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her baby girl

Recall Tyga was in a relationship with Kylie Jenner about a year ago before the couple went their separate ways.

Tyga reportedly claims Kylie Jenner's baby is his play

Tyga reportedly claims Kylie Jenner's baby is his

(Instagram/Kinggoldchain)

 

After the relationship between Kylie and Tyga ended, Kylie started off a relationship with the musician, Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a child about a week ago which sent their fans and admirers on social media into a frenzy.

play

 

According to Hollywood Life, Tyga still misses Jenner and wants to meet the baby.

“He has a lot of questions and most importantly he still wonders if there is a chance if that baby could be his. Tyga misses Kylie now more than ever, really wants to meet the baby and wants some clarity and or closure on their situation,” the source says.

QUAYXKYLIE Collection play

QUAYXKYLIE Collection

(Vogue Australia)

 

Kylie Jenner gave birth to a bouncing baby girl on Thursday, February 1, 2018, and had the baby's father Travis Scott, Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and friend Jordyn Woods with her at the hospital during the birth of the child.

Tyga Buys Kylie Jenner A Maybach For Her 19th Birthday!
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua  Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own his own radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

Top 3

1 Sad News Ebony Reigns dies in gory car accidentbullet
2 Wizkid Pop star, Alex Iwobi officially unveil new Super Eagles jersey...bullet
3 Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde 40 things you need to know about the actress...bullet

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner Reality star reveals the name of her baby girl
Kylie Jenner Why do Nigerian women love this 20-year old celeb so much?
Tech Here are the 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in 2017
Finance Cyber Monday marks the start of Britain's £16 million online fraud bonanza
MET Gala Rihanna to co-host 'Controversial' 2018 Catholic Couture inspired edition
Kylie Jenner Reality star gives birth to 1st child with Travis Scott
The Kardashian Sisters Famous family star in new Calvin Klein ad campaign
Odd Enough Would Kylie Jenner even be allowed to act as Kim Kardashian's surrogate?
Lifestyle The 4 highest-paid models in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Shanghai Fashion Show
Kanye West Yeezy Season 6 shuts down social media with viral campaign

Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh doing one of her numerous charity deeds
Photo Of The Day Tonto Dikeh is a good Samaritan
Ebony
Sad This is how Ebony Reigns died according to an eyewitness
Eucharia Anunobi
Eucharia Anunobi "My home is so silent now without my son" actress laments
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reality star shares semi-nude photo taken by her daughter, North