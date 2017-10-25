Tunde Owokoniran Yoruba actor and wife welcome baby girl in US

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yoruba actor and wife welcome baby girl in US

The actor announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on Instagram on Tuesday, quoting a verse from the Quran.

Tunde Owokoniran and wife, Tunmise play

(Instagram)
Nollywood actor, Tunde Owokoniran and wife, Tunmise have welcomed a baby girl.

The Yoruba movie star's wife, who is based in the United States, reportedly delivered the child in the country.

Owokoniran announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on Instagram on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, quoting a verse from the Quran which captures the process of making a baby.

"Alhamdulillah     .........Then We (ALLÂH)...made the sperm-drop into a clinging clot, and We made the clot into a lump [of flesh], and We made [from] the lump, bones, and We covered the bones with flesh; then We developed her into another creation.........Qur’an 23:14", he wrote.

play

 

The couple tied the knots on Sunday, May 8, 2016, in New Jersey, United States.

