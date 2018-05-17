Toyin Abraham is reportedly engaged! (Video)

news

Ladies and gentlemen, the gist going around today is that your favourite actress, Toyin Abraham has been reportedly engaged.

In a video circulating around social media, the actress is seen dancing around while showing off the huge rock on her finger According to Instablog9ja, the actress is engaged to a certain lawyer. It is unclear if this is actually true as she is yet to put it up in any of her social media platforms.

We will continue to monitor this latest development to bring to you up to date information about what might be one of the biggest celebrity gists of the year.

Toyin Abraham has joined the list of celebrities who have gotten engaged in 2018 with the media mogul, Linda Ikeji's engagement making the news as one of the major gists so far this year.

ALSO READ: Adeniyi Johnson says Toyin Abraham was dating Seun Egbegbe while they were married

Linda Ikeji is engaged

This is one good news that came as a surprise to many and drove her fans wild with happiness as no one saw it coming. A number of celebrities, by the time the news broke sent Linda Ikeji congratulatory messages, among those who have congratulated the media guru is the actress, Toyin Ainmakhu. Toyin posted a photo of Linda on her Instagram page with a caption.

"Congratulations to our very own Linda Ikeji for ticking one of the important boxes every woman has piled up on her list; as she got engaged to her heartthrob! Guys you can get the full gist on @broadwaytv @officiallindaikeji, I can't wait to fill my tummy up with the rice o, so don't keep us waiting too long... We just can't wait!!! NB: FAM I'm next," she wrote.

It didn't end there, Linda's younger sister, Sandra took to the comment section of Toyin's Instagram page to congratulate her sister and wrote also that she can't wait to start planning the wedding."Congratulations @officialLindaIkeji So happy for you sweet sis! This tells me that sometimes the wait is worth it. Can't wait to plan," she wrote.